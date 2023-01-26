Read ahead for the League of Legends Patch 13.1b Notes, the update that will be shipped instead of 13.2 due to the recent hacking attack on Riot Games.

“Our dev teams have been working hard over the last couple of days and have a hotfix prepared to be deployed on Thursday (1/26) that will have most of the content for both LoL and TFT.

We know this is disappointing but we believe we will have things repaired near the end of the week, which will allow us to remain on our regular patch cadence going forward.

Again, there is no indication that any player data or personal information was compromised. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding.”

The Ahri ASU has also been pushed back to Patch 13.3. Aurelion Sol’s Comprehensive Gameplay Update (CGU) has also been delayed with no confirmed release date, according to the CGU’s producer Rob “Riot King Cobra” Rosa.

“Since the team wants to hear your feedback before he launches in two weeks, I’m spinning up this thread anyways and including some videos of Aurelion Sol’s abilities for his Ashen Lord and Storm Dragon skins along with detailed information about his base stats and abilities,” said Riot King Cobra on the Reddit post. “We’ve got about a week before we have to lock any proposed changes for his release, so I’ll be monitoring common themes in this thread to share back with the team for possible adjustments.”

League of Legends Patch 13.1b Notes

League of Legends Patch 13.1b brings nerfs to most of the currently considered OP champions like Lucian, Kassadin, Heimerdinger, and Yuumi. There will also be changes to the items, most notably the Grievous Wounds items and the ADC items. Most of the marksmen are also getting little tweaks.

Champions

Gangplank

Base Stats AD Growth: 4 >>> 3.7

E – Powder Keg Bonus Damage on Critical Strikes: 10% >>> 5%



Heimerdinger

Q – H-28G Evolution Turret Turret Health: 175-700 (based on level) (+5%-40% (based on level) AP) >>> 130-640 (based on level) (+5%-45% (based on level) AP)

W – Hextech Micro-Rockets Initial Magic Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+45% AP) >>> 40/65/90/115/140 (+55% AP)



Kassadin

E – Force Pulse Cooldown: 21/19/17/15/13 seconds >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds



Kindred

Q – Dance of Arrows Physical Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+75% Bonus AD) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% Bonus AD)



Lillia

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough Magic Damage: 5% (+1.2% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health >>> 5% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health

Q – Blooming Blows Magic Damage: 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) >>> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP) Outer Edge True Damage: 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) >>> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP)

E – Swirlseed Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% AP) Cooldown: 16 seconds at all ranks >>> 14 seconds



Lucian

Base Stats Base Mana: 349 >>> 320 Mana Growth: 38 >>> 43 Base Mana Regeneration: 8.18 >>> 7 Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.7 >>> 0.8



Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash Bonus Damage to Monsters: 120/140/160/180/200 >>> 100/120/140/160/180

E – Sapling Toss Magic Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+6% bonus health) (+40% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35% AP) Empowered Sapling Magic Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+12% bonus health) (+80% AP) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+10% bonus health) (+70% AP)



Nami

W – Ebb and Flow Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+50% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)

E – Tidecaller’s Blessing Bonus Magic Damage per Hit: 25/40/55/70/85 (+20% AP) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+20% AP)



Orianna

Passive- Clockwork Windup UPDATED: 10-50 (levels 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, and 16) >>> 10-50 (levels 1-18)(Note: Damage is unchanged)

Q – Command: Attack Pass Through Damage Reduction: The ball deals 100% damage to the first target hit and damage afterwards is reduced by 10% per enemy hit >>> The ball deals 100% damage to the first target hit and damage afterwards is reduced to 70% to all enemies hit after the first

W – Command: Dissonance Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/ 80/85/90

R – Command: Shockwave Magic Damage: 200/275/350 (+80% AP) >>> 250/350/450 (+90% AP)



Ryze

Base Stats Magic Resistance: 36 >>> 32

Passive- Arcane Mastery Increased Maximum Mana: 10% per 100 AP >>> 6% per 100 AP



Udyr

Q – Wilding Claw Bonus Physical Damage: 3/4/5/6/7/8% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 3/4/5/6/7/8% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) Bonus Attack Speed: 20/30/40/50/60/70% >>> 20/32/44/56/68/80%

R – Wingborne Storm Base Damage per Tick: 10/20/30/40/50/60 >>> 10/19/28/37/46/55



Yuumi

Base Stats Attack Range: 500 >>> 425 Base Attack Damage: 55 >>> 49 Base Health: 550 >>> 500 Base Health Regeneration: 7 >>> 5

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block NEW: When Bop ‘n’ Block is ready Yuumi will gain 25 bonus range for that attack only. Shield Strength: 60-380 (based on level) >>> 45-300 (based on level)

W – You and Me! Adaptive Force: 12-20 (+12-20% of bonus) >>> 12-20 (+6-10% of bonus)

E – Zoomies Movement Speed: 20% (+2% per 100 AP) >>> 20% (Note: AP ratio was removed)



Zoe

E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble NEW: Enemies inflicted with sleep from Zoe’s Sleepy Trouble Bubble now have their Magic Resist reduced by 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%. (Note: This debuff disappears when the target is woken up.)



Fighter Items

Eclipse

Omnivamp: 7% >>> 0%

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

Shield Cooldown: 8 seconds for melee champions/16 seconds for ranged champions >>> 6 seconds for melee champions/12 seconds for ranged champions

Item Recipe Update: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer (Note: total cost unchanged)

Syzygy (Eclipse Ornn item)

Omnivamp: 8% >>> 0%

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 20

Goredrinker

Mythic Passive: 7 Ability Haste >>> 50 Health + 3 Ability Haste

Ravenous Hydra

UPDATED: 10% Omnivamp >>> 10% Lifesteal

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25

NEW: Cleave damage will now trigger Lifesteal

Maw of Malmortius

Lifeline Omnivamp: 10% Omnivamp >>> 12% Lifesteal

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 65

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 0

Item Recipe Update: Hexdrinker + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Hexdrinker + Pickaxe + Long Sword (Note: total cost unchanged)

Death’s Dance

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 65

Armor: 45 >>> 50

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0

Defy Healing on Takedown: 120% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD

Item Recipe Update: Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe >>> Chain Vest + Pickaxe + Pickaxe (Note: total cost unchanged)

Black Cleaver

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 50

Health: 350 >>> 400

Grievous Wounds Items

Oblivion Orb

Ability Power: 35 >>> 30

Grievous Wounds: 25% >>> 40%

Chemtech Putrifier

Build Path: Oblivion Orb + Bandleglass Mirror + 550 gold (total cost 2500 gold) >>> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol + 700 gold (total cost 2300 gold)

Ability Power: 60 >>> 40

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Increase Healing and Shielding Strength: 0% >>> 8%

Grievous Wounds Application: Application reworked, now causes 40% Grievous Wounds on any damage application. (Note: the ability to apply Grievous Wounds by buffing allies has been removed)

Morellonomicon

Health: 300 >>> 200

Magic Penetration: 0 >>> 10

Grievous Wounds: 25% (increased to 40% if the target has below 50% health) >>> 40% (Note: There is no longer any extra reward for hitting low health targets.)

Executioner’s Calling

Attack Damage: 20 >>> 15

Grievous Wounds: 25% >>> 40%

Chempunk Chainsword

Attack Damage: 20 >>> 15

Grievous Wounds: 25% (increased to 40% if the target has below 50% health) >>> 40% (Note: There is no longer any extra reward for hitting low health targets.)

Mortal Reminder

Build Path: Executioner’s Calling + Zeal + 750 gold(total cost 2600) >>> Executioner’s Calling + Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility + 150 gold (total cost 3000 gold)

Attack Speed: 20% >>> 0%

Armor Penetration: 0% >>> 30%

Movement Speed: 7% >>> 0%

Grievous Wounds: 25% (increased to 40% after hitting the same target 3 times) >>> 40% (Note: There is no longer any extra reward for hitting the same target 3 times.)

Bramble Vest

Magic Damage Reflected to Attackers: 4 >>> 6

Grievous Wounds: 25% >>> 40%

Thornmail

Magic Damage Reflected to Attackers: 10 (+20% bonus armor) >>> 10 (+25% bonus armor)

Grievous Wounds: 25% on taking damage, 40% on immobilizing enemies >>> 40% on taking damage. (Note: There is no longer any Grievous Wounds application when applying crowd control.)

ADC Item and Champion Changes

Infinity Edge

Passive – Perfection Required Critical Strike Chance: 60% >>> 40%



Navori Quickblades

Passive – Transcendence Required Critical Strike Chance: 60% >>> 40%



Bloodthirster

Life Steal: 18% >>> 15%

Shield: 50-320 (levels 1-18) >>> 180-450 (levels 9-18)

Total Cost: 3400 >>> 3200

Ashe

Mana Growth: 32 >>> 35

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.4 >>> 0.65

Caitlyn

Mana Growth: 35 >>> 40

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.55 >>> 0.7

Ezreal

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.65 >>> 1

Jhin

W – Deadly Flourish Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

E – Captive Audience Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 30 at all ranks



Jinx

Base Stats Base Mana: 245 >>> 260 Mana Growth: 45 >>> 50

W – Zap! Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70



Kai’Sa

Base Mana: 344.88 >>> 345

Mana Growth: 38 >>> 40

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.45 >>> 0.7

Miss Fortune

Mana Growth: 35 >>> 40

Mana Regeneration: 8.05 >>> 8

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.65 >>> 0.8

Senna

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.4 >>> 0.7

Sivir

Base Stats Mana Growth: 40 >>> 45

W – Ricochet Mana Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 >>> 60 at all ranks



Twitch

Base Mana: 287.2 >>> 300

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.45 >>> 0.7

Xayah

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.75 >>> 0.8

Other Item Changes

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Attack Damage: 30 >>> 35

Blade of the Ruined King

Cooldown: 20 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Ranged On-Hit Damage: 8% >>> 9%

Siphon Bonus Magic Damage: 40-150 (levels 1-18) >>> 40-103 (levels 9-18)

Demonic Embrace

Maximum Health Burn: 1.8% for melee champions/0.8% for ranged champions >>> 1.6% for melee champions/1.0% for ranged champions

Essence Reaver

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 55

Total Gold Cost: 2800 >>> 2900

System Changes

Chemtech Drake

Chemtech Drake Buff: 5% Tenacity and Heal/Shield power >>> 6% Tenacity and Heal/Shield power

Chemtech Drake Soul: 10% damage resistance and increased damage dealt when below 50% health >>> 11% damage resistance and increased damage dealt when below 50% health

ARAM Changes

Buffs

Aatrox: Damage Received: 100% >>> 90%, Tenacity: 0 >>> 20

Katarina: Ability Haste 0 >>> 10

Nerfs

Fiddlesticks: Damage Received: 100% >>> 105%

Illaoi: Damage Received: 100% >>> 105%

Sion: Tenacity: 0 >>> -20

Swain: Healing Modifier: 100% >>> 90%

Adjustments

Leblanc: Damage Dealt: 117% >>> 110%, Damage Received: 83% >>> 90%, Ability Haste 0 >>> 20

Death Timer Reduction

Death timers on URF have been reduced by 3 seconds at each level.

Skins

The second set of skins that celebrates the Lunar New Year consisting of Lunar Emperor Thresh, Lunar Empress Ashe, Lunar Empress Qiyana, Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix, Lunar Guardian Malphite, and Prestige Porcelain Lissandra will be available in the shop January 26, 2023.

Each skin has 9 chromas.