Riot Games gives a League of Legends Patch 13.4 preview that intends to put back Riven on the map, as well as some changes to Kill XP.
League of Legends Patch 13.4 Preview
We once again get a preview of the upcoming patch, courtesy of Riot Games Lead Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison.
He provided extra context for some of the changes: “Azir is moving power out of early lane and into E/R, Riven changes make her better at splitpushing, pulled some of the sustain changes for next patch & nerfs to snowballing of XP and an adjustment to Supp melee vs range.” Game Designer Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn also chipped in on the topic of kill XP, saying “to explain the experience changes a tiny bit more, you get ~30-40% less experience from kills against someone the same level as you from 1-9. You don’t get any catchup xp from killing someone a level ahead of you (only evens out around 4 lvls behind them)”
Some changes were pulled from the initial patch preview, such as Kennen buffs, and adjustments to Triumph and Grasp of the Undying.
Champion Buffs
Veigar
- Q – Baleful Strike
- Cast range increased 950 >>> 1050 units
- W – Dark Matter
- Cast range increased 900 >>> 950 units
Cho’Gath
- Armor per level increased 4.7 >>> 5
- Q – Rupture:
- Damage increased 80/135/190/245/300 >>> 80/140/200/260/320
- Mana cost reduced 60 >>> 50
- W – Feral Scream
- Mana cost reduced 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90
Alistar
- P – Triumphant Roar
- Ally heal increased 6% >>> 7% Alistar’s max HP
- Q – Pulverize
- AP ratio increased 70% >>> 80%
- W – Headbutt
- AP ratio increased 90% >>> 100%
Ahri
- Base HP increased 570 >>> 590
- Base armor increased 18 >>> 21
- R – Spirit Rush
- Cooldown reduced 140/115/90 >>> 130/105/80 seconds
Malphite
- W – Thunderclap
- Empowered attack armor ratio increased 10% >>> 15%
- Empowered attack cone armor ratio increased 15% >>> 20%
- Cooldown reduced 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
Viego
- Q – Blade of the Ruined King
- Passive on-hit damage can now critically strike
- R – Heartbreaker
- <issing HP ratio increased 3% >>> 5% per 100 bAD
Aphelios
- P – The Hitman and the Seer
- Bonus attack speed increased 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% >>> 9/18/27/36/45/54%
Senna
- Attack speed ratio increased 0.3 >>> 0.4
- R – Dawning Shadow
- Damage increased 250/375/500 (+100% bAD) >>> 250/400/550 (+115% bAD)
- Cooldown reduced 160/140/120 >>> 140/120/100 seconds
Riven
- P – Runic Blade
- Damage scaling adjusted 30/36/42/48/54/60% (based on levels 1/6/9/12/15/18) >>> 30-60% tAD (based on levels 1-18 linearly)
- Now deals damage to towers at 50% effectiveness
- Stacks are now shown under healthbar for Riven only
Orianna
- Base armor increased 17 >>> 20
- W – Command: Dissonance
- Mana cost reduced 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
Champion Nerfs
Samira
- P – Daredevil Impulse
- Movespeed adjusted 3.5% flat >>> 1/2/3/4% (based on level 1/6/11/16)
- R – Inferno Trigger
- Lifesteal application reduced 66.6% >>> 50%
Jax
- Base HP reduced 685 >>> 665
- HP per level increased 99 >>> 100
- [E] Counter Strike changes:
- AP ratio reduced 100% >>> 70%
- Dodging attacks now increases all damage instead of just base damage
- [R] Grandmaster-at-Arms nerfs:
- [R-P] On-hit damage reduced 80/120/160 >>> 60/110/160
- Bonus armor reduced 25/45/65 >>> 15/40/65
- Bonus MR reduced 15/27/39 >>> 9/24/39
Maokai
- Q – Bramble Smash
- Target’s max HP ratio increased 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4%
- E – Sapling Toss
- Damage reduced 55/80/105/130/155 (+35% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+25% AP)
- Empowered slow bHP ratio increased 0.9% >>> 1% per 100 bHP
- Empowered slow AP ratio reduced 4% >>> 1% per 100 AP
- Cooldown increased 10 >>> 14 seconds
Elise
- Spider Form Q – Venomous Bite
- Damage reduced 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 60/90/120/150/180
- R Passive – Spider Form/Human Form
- Spiderling damage reduced 10/15/20/25 >>> 8/14/20/26
Amumu
- HP per level reduced 100 >>> 94
- Armor per level reduced 4.2 >>> 4
- W – Despair
- Target’s max HP ratio reduced 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% >>> 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6%
Udyr
- HP per level reduced 98 >>> 92
- Base armor reduced 34 >>> 31
- Q – Wilding Claw
- On-hit bAD ratio reduced 30% >>> 25%
- R – Wingborne Storm
- Awakened slow reduced 25/28/31/34/37/40% >>> 20/23/26/29/32/35%
Jarvan IV
- W – Golden Aegis
- Cooldown increased 8 >>> 9 seconds
- bAD ratio reduced 80% >>> 70%
Anivia
- HP per level reduced 96 >>> 92
- Armor per level reduced 5.2 >>> 4.9
Azir
- Base mana reduced 480 >>> 380
- Mana per level increased 21 >>> 36
- W – Arise!
- Recharge time increased 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
- E – Shifting Sands
- Damage increased 60/90/120/150/180 (+40% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)
- R – Emperor’s Divide
- Damage increased 175/325/475 (+60%) >>> 200/400/600 (+75% AP)
Champion Adjustments
Thresh
- Q – Death Sentence
- Damage increased 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) >>> 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP)
- Cooldown reduced 19/17/15/13/11 >>> 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 seconds
- W – Dark Passage
- Shield reduced 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 50/70/90/110/130
- Cooldown adjusted 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds
- E – Flay
- Damage increased 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)
System Buffs
Support Items
- Relic Shield and Steel Shoulderguards
- HP regeneration increased 25% >>> 50%
- HP regeneration increased 25% >>> 50%
- Targon’s Buckler and Runesteel Spaulders
- HP regeneration increased 50% >>> 75%
System Nerfs
Support Items
- Spellthief’s Edg
- Tribute charge timer increased 10 >>> 12 seconds
- Mana regeneration reduced 50% >>> 25%
- Frostfang
- Tribute charge timer increased 10 >>> 12 seconds
- Mana regeneration reduced 75% >>> 50%
- Shard of True Ice
- Mana regeneration reduced 115% >>> 100%
- Spectral Sickle and Harrowing Crescent Tribute
- Charge timer increased 10 >>> 12 seconds
Doran’s Shield
- HP per 5 seconds reduced 6 >>> 4
Magical Footwear – PBE
- Sellback gold reduced 70% >>> 30% (210 >>> 90 gold)
Demonic Embrace
- Azakana Gaze is now capped at 40 damage per tick against monsters
Treasure Hunter
- Gold per stack reduced 70+20 per Hunter stack >>> 50+20 per Hunter stack (total gold reduced 550 >>> 450)
Takedown Experience
- Kills against enemies at your level as percentage progress to your next level reduced 15/30/39/44/49/52/49/51/48/50% >>> 15/30/30/30/30/30/35/40/45/50% (based on levels 1-10)
Takedown Comeback Experience
- Kills against enemies above your level as additional percentage progress to your next level adjusted 16/32/48/64%… >>> 0/20/40/60%… (1/2/3/4… levels ahead)
System Adjustments
- Jungle Sustain/Clearspeed
- Jungle pet damage AP ratio reduced 15% >>> 12%
- Base kill heal increased 25 >>> 30
- Base Gromp HP reduced 2200 >>> 2050
- Rift Herald no longer has a soft reset state
ARAM Changes
- Death timers reduced from 12-42 >>> 10-40 seconds based on level.
- Mark snowball can now be cast while rooted, but not the dash.