Riot Games gives a League of Legends Patch 13.4 preview that intends to put back Riven on the map, as well as some changes to Kill XP.

League of Legends Patch 13.4 Preview

We once again get a preview of the upcoming patch, courtesy of Riot Games Lead Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison.

He provided extra context for some of the changes: “Azir is moving power out of early lane and into E/R, Riven changes make her better at splitpushing, pulled some of the sustain changes for next patch & nerfs to snowballing of XP and an adjustment to Supp melee vs range.” Game Designer Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn also chipped in on the topic of kill XP, saying “to explain the experience changes a tiny bit more, you get ~30-40% less experience from kills against someone the same level as you from 1-9. You don’t get any catchup xp from killing someone a level ahead of you (only evens out around 4 lvls behind them)”

Some changes were pulled from the initial patch preview, such as Kennen buffs, and adjustments to Triumph and Grasp of the Undying.

Champion Buffs

Veigar

Q – Baleful Strike Cast range increased 950 >>> 1050 units

W – Dark Matter Cast range increased 900 >>> 950 units



Cho’Gath

Armor per level increased 4.7 >>> 5

Q – Rupture: Damage increased 80/135/190/245/300 >>> 80/140/200/260/320 Mana cost reduced 60 >>> 50

W – Feral Scream Mana cost reduced 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90



Alistar

P – Triumphant Roar Ally heal increased 6% >>> 7% Alistar’s max HP

Q – Pulverize AP ratio increased 70% >>> 80%

W – Headbutt AP ratio increased 90% >>> 100%



Ahri

Base HP increased 570 >>> 590

Base armor increased 18 >>> 21

R – Spirit Rush Cooldown reduced 140/115/90 >>> 130/105/80 seconds



Malphite

W – Thunderclap Empowered attack armor ratio increased 10% >>> 15% Empowered attack cone armor ratio increased 15% >>> 20% Cooldown reduced 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds



Viego

Q – Blade of the Ruined King Passive on-hit damage can now critically strike

R – Heartbreaker <issing HP ratio increased 3% >>> 5% per 100 bAD



Aphelios

P – The Hitman and the Seer Bonus attack speed increased 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% >>> 9/18/27/36/45/54%



Senna

Attack speed ratio increased 0.3 >>> 0.4

R – Dawning Shadow Damage increased 250/375/500 (+100% bAD) >>> 250/400/550 (+115% bAD) Cooldown reduced 160/140/120 >>> 140/120/100 seconds



Riven

P – Runic Blade Damage scaling adjusted 30/36/42/48/54/60% (based on levels 1/6/9/12/15/18) >>> 30-60% tAD (based on levels 1-18 linearly) Now deals damage to towers at 50% effectiveness Stacks are now shown under healthbar for Riven only



Orianna

Base armor increased 17 >>> 20

W – Command: Dissonance Mana cost reduced 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80



Champion Nerfs

Samira

P – Daredevil Impulse Movespeed adjusted 3.5% flat >>> 1/2/3/4% (based on level 1/6/11/16)

R – Inferno Trigger Lifesteal application reduced 66.6% >>> 50%



Jax

Base HP reduced 685 >>> 665

HP per level increased 99 >>> 100

[E] Counter Strike changes: AP ratio reduced 100% >>> 70% Dodging attacks now increases all damage instead of just base damage

changes: [R] Grandmaster-at-Arms nerfs: [R-P] On-hit damage reduced 80/120/160 >>> 60/110/160 Bonus armor reduced 25/45/65 >>> 15/40/65 Bonus MR reduced 15/27/39 >>> 9/24/39

nerfs:

Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash Target’s max HP ratio increased 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4%

E – Sapling Toss Damage reduced 55/80/105/130/155 (+35% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+25% AP) Empowered slow bHP ratio increased 0.9% >>> 1% per 100 bHP Empowered slow AP ratio reduced 4% >>> 1% per 100 AP Cooldown increased 10 >>> 14 seconds



Elise

Spider Form Q – Venomous Bite Damage reduced 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 60/90/120/150/180

R Passive – Spider Form/Human Form Spiderling damage reduced 10/15/20/25 >>> 8/14/20/26



Amumu

HP per level reduced 100 >>> 94

Armor per level reduced 4.2 >>> 4

W – Despair Target’s max HP ratio reduced 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% >>> 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6%



Udyr

HP per level reduced 98 >>> 92

Base armor reduced 34 >>> 31

Q – Wilding Claw On-hit bAD ratio reduced 30% >>> 25%

R – Wingborne Storm Awakened slow reduced 25/28/31/34/37/40% >>> 20/23/26/29/32/35%



Jarvan IV

W – Golden Aegis Cooldown increased 8 >>> 9 seconds bAD ratio reduced 80% >>> 70%



Anivia

HP per level reduced 96 >>> 92

Armor per level reduced 5.2 >>> 4.9

Azir

Base mana reduced 480 >>> 380

Mana per level increased 21 >>> 36

W – Arise! Recharge time increased 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 >>> 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E – Shifting Sands Damage increased 60/90/120/150/180 (+40% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)

R – Emperor’s Divide Damage increased 175/325/475 (+60%) >>> 200/400/600 (+75% AP)



Champion Adjustments

Thresh

Q – Death Sentence Damage increased 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) >>> 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP) Cooldown reduced 19/17/15/13/11 >>> 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 seconds

W – Dark Passage Shield reduced 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 50/70/90/110/130 Cooldown adjusted 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds

E – Flay Damage increased 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)



System Buffs

Support Items

Relic Shield and Steel Shoulderguards HP regeneration increased 25% >>> 50%

Targon’s Buckler and Runesteel Spaulders HP regeneration increased 50% >>> 75%



System Nerfs

Support Items

Spellthief’s Edg Tribute charge timer increased 10 >>> 12 seconds Mana regeneration reduced 50% >>> 25%

Frostfang Tribute charge timer increased 10 >>> 12 seconds Mana regeneration reduced 75% >>> 50%

Shard of True Ice Mana regeneration reduced 115% >>> 100%

Spectral Sickle and Harrowing Crescent Tribute Charge timer increased 10 >>> 12 seconds



Doran’s Shield

HP per 5 seconds reduced 6 >>> 4

Magical Footwear – PBE

Sellback gold reduced 70% >>> 30% (210 >>> 90 gold)

Demonic Embrace

Azakana Gaze is now capped at 40 damage per tick against monsters

Treasure Hunter

Gold per stack reduced 70+20 per Hunter stack >>> 50+20 per Hunter stack (total gold reduced 550 >>> 450)

Takedown Experience

Kills against enemies at your level as percentage progress to your next level reduced 15/30/39/44/49/52/49/51/48/50% >>> 15/30/30/30/30/30/35/40/45/50% (based on levels 1-10)

Takedown Comeback Experience

Kills against enemies above your level as additional percentage progress to your next level adjusted 16/32/48/64%… >>> 0/20/40/60%… (1/2/3/4… levels ahead)

System Adjustments

Jungle Sustain/Clearspeed Jungle pet damage AP ratio reduced 15% >>> 12% Base kill heal increased 25 >>> 30 Base Gromp HP reduced 2200 >>> 2050 Rift Herald no longer has a soft reset state



ARAM Changes