League of Legends Patch 13.5 not only brought the Yuumi rework, but it also removes the worst ARAM mechanic the game mode has ever seen.

League of Legends Patch 13.5

ARAM Adjustments

The full patch notes had supplementary information about the revert. “First things first, we’re starting by removing the tower rubble from the Howling Abyss. Ultimately, we’re making this call because the rubble didn’t meet player expectations for what ARAM should be—a series of chaotic teamfights with non-stop action,” it read. “Unfortunately, the rubble alongside the vision games it brought with it were just too much to be a healthy addition to ARAM, but we appreciate your patience as we tested it out!”

More changes are coming to ARAM, with the goal of making towers more of a threat in the mid or late game, while providing a defensive buff to the Inhibitor Turret.

Outer Turrets

Turret Damage: 185 base, scaling to 233 over 8 minutes >>> 185 base, scaling to 293 over 12 minutes

Turret Armor: 70 base, scaling to 78 over 8 minutes >>> 75 base, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Turret Magic Resist: 75 base, scaling to 83 over 8 minutes >>> 75 base, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

NEW: Once the game has reached 12 minutes, Outer Turret Armor and Magic Resist will be set to 40

Inhibitor Turrets

NEW: When your team’s outer turret falls, this turret receives 30% Damage Reduction for 60 seconds.

Turret Damage: 195 base, scaling to 243 over 8 minutes >>> 195 base, scaling to 375 over 15 minutes

Turret Armor: 70 base, scaling to 78 over 8 minutes >>> 75 base, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Turret Magic Resist: 75 base, scaling to 83 over 8 minutes >>> 75 base, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Nexus Turrets

Turret Damage: 175 base, scaling to 223 over 8 minutes >>> 195 base, scaling to 375 over 15 minutes

Turret Armor: 70 base, scaling to 78 over 8 minutes >>> 75 base, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Turret Magic Resist: 75 base, scaling to 83 over 8 minutes >>> 75 base, scaling to 96 over 8 minutes

Brush Changes

Adjusted the placement of the 3 brushes in the center of the bridge to be exactly equidistant so Blue team no longer has a half-Teemo’s worth of distance advantage when running to their brush.

Other Changes

Behavioral Systems

AFK Timeout: There will now be a 1-minute queue delay penalty for all players that AFK or leave games.

No More Immunity: Fixed a bug where sometimes frequent leavers would not get a penalty.

Competitive

First dodge: -3 LP >>> -5 LP

Subsequent dodges: -10LP >>> -15 LP

Champion Select QoL Changes

Role and text filters will clear when you lock in a ban or champion, as well as when you exit champion select or dodge.

Chroma selection for a skin will no longer reset when switching between different skins.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused Watchful Wardstone’s wards to not display the ward placement preview.

Fixed a bug that caused Rift Herald’s icon to persist throughout the game if killed at a specific time.

Fixed a bug that caused Rakan’s E – Battle Dance’s VFX to persist after the shield it gave was broken.

Fixed a bug that caused Ravenous Hydra’s cleave to not proc correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused the player’s HP bar to be displayed over certain parts of the HUD.

Fixed a bug that caused Aurelion Sol’s Q – Breath of Light to not account for mana regeneration and discontinue the cast when at max rank.

Fixed a bug that caused Azir’s range indicator to display incorrectly while controlling Sand Soldiers to attack.

Fixed a bug that caused Kalista’s bonded champion to not see her R – Fate’s Call VFX on their screen while they were ulted.

Fixed a bug that caused Draven to cash out his passive if an enemy was executed by Aurelion Sol’s E execute.

Fixed a bug that caused Azir and Sivir’s interaction VO’s to not play.

Fixed a bug that caused enemies ulted by Lee Sin’s R – Dragon Rage to sometimes not knock up their allies.

Fixed a bug that caused Viego’s Q and E range indicators to mimic Aurelion Sol’s Q after his possession of Aurelion Sol ended.

Fixed a bug that caused Aurelion Sol’s R – Falling Star VFX to not been seen if cast inside of terrain.

Fixed a bug that caused Viego to be unable to enter Mordekaiser’s R – Death Realm after he had possessed Malzahar.

Fixed a bug that caused Fiora’s W to not prevent damage from Zeri’s Q passive.

Fixed a bug that caused Annie’s E – Molten Shield’s reflect damage to not proc Spellthief.

Fixed a bug that caused K’Sante ulting an enemy exactly as they die to cause his ultimate to go on cooldown.

Fixed a bug that caused Akali’s E – Shuriken Flip to let her escape Mordekaiser’s R – Death Realm.

Fixed a bug that caused Caitlyn’s Passive – Headshot to cancel the empowered basic attack if the basic attack was issued outside of her attack range.

Fixed a bug that caused the Rod of Ages icon to not disappear from player’s inventories if the item was purchased and refunded.

Fixed a bug that caused Ezreal’s W to be able to be proc’d by Q – Mystic Shot while blocked by Shen’s W – Spirits Refuge.

Fixed a bug that caused Nunu’s W – Biggest Snowball Ever to get stuck in place if he released it exactly as he appeared outside the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug that caused Tahm Kench’s ultimate to sometimes not correctly interact with Radiant Virtue.

Fixed a bug that caused R – Daisy to not despawn following Ivern’s death.

Fixed a bug that caused Aurelion Sol’s Q to not last an infinite amount of time when fully maxed.

Fixed a bug that caused Mundo to not immediately gain base health from his R – Maximum Dosage.

Fixed a bug that caused base Veigar’s evil laugh to not play upon getting a kill with his R – Primordial Burst.

Fixed a bug that caused Kindred’s VO’s when buying jungle items to not play correctly.

Skin Fixes

Mythmaker Garen now has separate SFX when attacking turrets.

Updated Store/Champion Select/Collections images for the following chroma sets: Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, Astronaut Ivern & K/DA ALL OUT Ahri BADDEST.

Arcana Rakan: His arm no longer moves in unnatural way during certain idle animations.

Star Guardian Rakan: His body no longer remains visible after dying.

The full League of Legends Patch 13.5 notes can be found here.