League of Legends is coming in with the newest Patch 13.7 and there will be a lot of balances coming in Pre-MSI Season. Here’s everything you need to know about the patch before it comes towards MSI.

The patch will heavily affect the most picked AD Carry in the game, Zeri, where it will bring her the long-awaited nerfs to the champion. The patch will also focus on Azir’s small buffs after his rework in Patch 13.5. The other patches are small buffs and nerfs of each champion.

The Mid-Season Invitational is nearing and Riot Games is looking to balance out the entire champion roster to adjust the meta. Here’s everything you need to know about the next patch 13.7 for League of Legends.

The recent noted patch of Patch 13.6 will go live on April 5, 2023 according to Riot’s schedule. Patch 13.7 will also have its schedule soon before MSI comes.

Of course, there will be a few hours of downtime within the game when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

Without further ado, here are the patch notes for League of Legends 13.7.

League of Legends Patch 13.7 Notes

Champions

Alistar

Base Stats

Base armor increased: 44 >>> 47

Base HP increased: 670 >>> 685

Annie

E: Molten Shield

Cooldown increased: 12/11/10/9/8 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Base shield reduced: 60-220 >>> 60-200

Azir

Base Stats

Base armor increased: 19 >>> 22

Attack speed growth per level increased: 5% >>> 6%

Passive: Shurima’s Legacy

Turret duration increased: 30 seconds >>> 45 seconds

Summon range increased: 500 >>> 700

Q: Conquering Sands

Mana cost increased: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 70/80/90/100/110

Stab range reduced: 370 >>> 325

W: Arise!

Mana cost: 40 flat >>> 40/35/30/25/20

Damage per rank increased: 50-90 >>> 50-118

Total damage increased: 50-200 >>> 50-210

Graves

Passive: New Destiny

Critical Strike damage increased: 20% >>> 30%

R: Collateral Damage

Cooldown reduced: 120/90/60 >>> 100/80/60

Kalista

Base Stats:

AD growth per level: 3.5 >>> 4.06

Passive: Martial Pose

Oathsworn Bond Ceremony shortened: 13 seconds >>> 9 seconds

Katarina

Passive: Voracity

Dagger AP ratio: 65-95% AP >>> 70-100% AP

R: Death Lotus

Bonus AD ratio adjusted: 18% bonus AD (+30% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed) >>> 16% bonus AD (+50% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed)

Kha’Zix

Passive: Unseen Threat

Not Isolated range between allies reduced: 425 >>> 375

(Allies will need to be closer together to not become isolated)

W: Spike Rack

Evolved slow reduced: 60% >>> 40%

Isolated Evolved slow reduced: 90% >>> 75%

R: Void Assault

Recast duration increased: 10 seconds >>> 12 seconds

Lee Sin

Base Stats

Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66

Base armor reduced: 36 >>> 34

Olaf

Passive: Berserker Rage

Maximum attack speed reduced: 60-100% >>> 50-100% (based on level)

Q: Undertow

Damage reduced: 70/120/170/220/270 >>> 65/115/165/215/265

Rammus

W: Defensive Ball Curl

Bonus armor scaling: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%

Sejuani

Passive: Fury of the North

Icebreaker damage cap to elite monsters reduced: 300 >>> 250

Q: Arctic Assault

Cooldown increased: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds >>> 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds

R: Glacial Prison

Cooldown increased: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 130/110/90 seconds

Thresh

Q: Death Sentence

Cooldown refunded on hit reduced: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds

Veigar

Q: Baleful Strike

AP ratio adjusted: 60% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%

W: Dark Matter

AP ratio adjusted: 100% >>> 70/80/90/100/110%

R: Primordial Burst

AP ratio reduced: 75% >>> 65/70/75%

Vi

Q: Vault Breaker

Base damage: 55-155 >>> 45-145

Bonus AD scaling: 70% >>> 80%

E: Relentless Force

AD scaling: 110% >>> 120%

AP scaling: 90% >>> 100%

Wukong

Base Stats

Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66

W: Warrior Trickster

Cooldown increased: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 >>> 22/20/18/16/14

E: Nimbus Strike

Bonus attack speed reduced: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 35/40/45/50/55%

Yasuo

Passive: Way of the Wanderer

Shield amount: 100-475 >>> 100-575

E: Sweeping Blade

Bonus damage per stack: 15-25 base >>> 15%-23%

E stacks: 2 >>> 4

Zeri

Base stats

Health growth per level: 115 >>> 110

Passive: Living Battery

Passive shield steal: 60% >>> 45%

R: Lightning Crash

Bonus AD scaling: 100% >>> 85%

Items

Grievous Wounds

All Grievous Wound items will apply even if the damage dealt was shielded, invulnerable targets will not have Grievous Wounds apply.

Death’s Dance

Build path changed from 2 Pickaxes + Chain Vest >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Chain Vest (same total cost)

AD: 65 >>> 55

Armor: 50 >>> 45

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

Catalyst of Aeons

HP increased: 225 >>> 300

Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1300

Abyssal Mask

HP increased: 500 >>> 550

