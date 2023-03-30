League of Legends is coming in with the newest Patch 13.7 and there will be a lot of balances coming in Pre-MSI Season. Here’s everything you need to know about the patch before it comes towards MSI.
The patch will heavily affect the most picked AD Carry in the game, Zeri, where it will bring her the long-awaited nerfs to the champion. The patch will also focus on Azir’s small buffs after his rework in Patch 13.5. The other patches are small buffs and nerfs of each champion.
The Mid-Season Invitational is nearing and Riot Games is looking to balance out the entire champion roster to adjust the meta. Here’s everything you need to know about the next patch 13.7 for League of Legends.
The recent noted patch of Patch 13.6 will go live on April 5, 2023 according to Riot’s schedule. Patch 13.7 will also have its schedule soon before MSI comes.
Of course, there will be a few hours of downtime within the game when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
Without further ado, here are the patch notes for League of Legends 13.7.
League of Legends Patch 13.7 Notes
Champions
Alistar
Base Stats
- Base armor increased: 44 >>> 47
- Base HP increased: 670 >>> 685
Annie
E: Molten Shield
- Cooldown increased: 12/11/10/9/8 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
- Base shield reduced: 60-220 >>> 60-200
Azir
Base Stats
- Base armor increased: 19 >>> 22
- Attack speed growth per level increased: 5% >>> 6%
Passive: Shurima’s Legacy
- Turret duration increased: 30 seconds >>> 45 seconds
- Summon range increased: 500 >>> 700
Q: Conquering Sands
- Mana cost increased: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 70/80/90/100/110
- Stab range reduced: 370 >>> 325
W: Arise!
- Mana cost: 40 flat >>> 40/35/30/25/20
- Damage per rank increased: 50-90 >>> 50-118
- Total damage increased: 50-200 >>> 50-210
Graves
Passive: New Destiny
- Critical Strike damage increased: 20% >>> 30%
R: Collateral Damage
- Cooldown reduced: 120/90/60 >>> 100/80/60
Kalista
Base Stats:
- AD growth per level: 3.5 >>> 4.06
Passive: Martial Pose
- Oathsworn Bond Ceremony shortened: 13 seconds >>> 9 seconds
Katarina
Passive: Voracity
- Dagger AP ratio: 65-95% AP >>> 70-100% AP
R: Death Lotus
- Bonus AD ratio adjusted: 18% bonus AD (+30% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed) >>> 16% bonus AD (+50% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed)
Kha’Zix
Passive: Unseen Threat
- Not Isolated range between allies reduced: 425 >>> 375
- (Allies will need to be closer together to not become isolated)
W: Spike Rack
- Evolved slow reduced: 60% >>> 40%
- Isolated Evolved slow reduced: 90% >>> 75%
R: Void Assault
- Recast duration increased: 10 seconds >>> 12 seconds
Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66
- Base armor reduced: 36 >>> 34
Olaf
Passive: Berserker Rage
- Maximum attack speed reduced: 60-100% >>> 50-100% (based on level)
Q: Undertow
- Damage reduced: 70/120/170/220/270 >>> 65/115/165/215/265
Rammus
W: Defensive Ball Curl
- Bonus armor scaling: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%
Sejuani
Passive: Fury of the North
- Icebreaker damage cap to elite monsters reduced: 300 >>> 250
Q: Arctic Assault
- Cooldown increased: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds >>> 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds
R: Glacial Prison
- Cooldown increased: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 130/110/90 seconds
Thresh
Q: Death Sentence
- Cooldown refunded on hit reduced: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds
Veigar
Q: Baleful Strike
- AP ratio adjusted: 60% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%
W: Dark Matter
- AP ratio adjusted: 100% >>> 70/80/90/100/110%
R: Primordial Burst
- AP ratio reduced: 75% >>> 65/70/75%
Vi
Q: Vault Breaker
- Base damage: 55-155 >>> 45-145
- Bonus AD scaling: 70% >>> 80%
E: Relentless Force
- AD scaling: 110% >>> 120%
- AP scaling: 90% >>> 100%
Wukong
Base Stats
- Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66
W: Warrior Trickster
- Cooldown increased: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 >>> 22/20/18/16/14
E: Nimbus Strike
- Bonus attack speed reduced: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 35/40/45/50/55%
Yasuo
Passive: Way of the Wanderer
- Shield amount: 100-475 >>> 100-575
E: Sweeping Blade
- Bonus damage per stack: 15-25 base >>> 15%-23%
- E stacks: 2 >>> 4
Zeri
Base stats
- Health growth per level: 115 >>> 110
Passive: Living Battery
- Passive shield steal: 60% >>> 45%
R: Lightning Crash
- Bonus AD scaling: 100% >>> 85%
Items
Grievous Wounds
- All Grievous Wound items will apply even if the damage dealt was shielded, invulnerable targets will not have Grievous Wounds apply.
Death’s Dance
- Build path changed from 2 Pickaxes + Chain Vest >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Chain Vest (same total cost)
- AD: 65 >>> 55
- Armor: 50 >>> 45
- Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15
Catalyst of Aeons
- HP increased: 225 >>> 300
- Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1300
Abyssal Mask
- HP increased: 500 >>> 550
