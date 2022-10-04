League of Legends Preseason 2023 New and Updated Items!

League of Legends Preseason 2023 will introduce over a dozen new and updated items, alongside the changes to jungle and pings.

This Preseason update not only touches up the items but will also see the return of the Chemtech Drake. Changes to the jungle are geared towards making the role more approachable with the addition of leashing range indicators, recommended jungle paths, and jungle pets. Lastly, communication is being improved with a total of 6 new pings, including an easier way to track vision around the map and voting over taking objectives.

To read more about the other additions coming to Preseason 2023, click here.

Preseason Head Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison took to Twitter to provide more context behind these changes. “Tank items aim to let players purchase primarily against their lane opponent and a mix of Mythic 1st and 2nd depending on game,” he said.

“Things will be in a pretty early state when you first see them, so expect changes to things like icons, item and effect names, visual and sound effects, stat values, and more as we continue to test features during PBE,” Riot Games’ Marketing Communications Lilu “Riot Riru” Cabreros said on the official preview post. “When the patch notes come out, they’ll have all the final details as usual.”

The changes will heavily affect tank the most, as their Mythic items were heavily altered. Sunfire Cape and Turbo Chemtank are no longer Mythic items, Frostfire Gauntlet is now back to being Iceborn Gauntlet (with the return of the Spellblade effect on the item), and the addition of three new Mythics. Along with these, the Rod of Ages also makes a return, and it now grants you a level when fully stacked. Spear of Shojin once again makes its way onto the game, but with a different effect than its previous overpowered iteration.

League of Legends Preseason 2023 New Items

On the official Preseason 2023 preview post, these preseason item stats, effects, and even names are all subject to changes while being tested on the PBE server.

Icathia’s Endurance (Mythic Item)

400 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

20 Ability Haste Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat gain a stack granting 3 Armor and Magic Resist, up to 10 max. At max stack become empowered, instantly draining enemies around you for 4% of your maximum health each (reduced to 1% against minions and monsters) and doubling your resists from stacks until end of combat (60 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Armor and Magic Resist



Radiant Virtue (Mythic Item)

400 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

20 Ability Haste Guiding Light: Upon casting your ultimate you Transcend, increasing your maximum health by 10% for 9 seconds. While Transcended you and allies within 1200 range of you gain 25 non-ultimate Ability Haste. You and allies will also heal for 1.5% of your maximum health every 3 seconds, increased by up to 100% based on that champion’s missing health. Healing is doubled on yourself (90 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 Health



Iceborn Gauntlet (Mythic Item)

400 Health

40 Armor

20 Ability Haste Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base AoE physical damage and creates a frost field for 2.5 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are slowed by 15% + 0.003% of your maximum health. Your primary target is slowed for double the amount and has their damage against you reduced by 10% for 2.5 seconds (1.5 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 50 health, 5% Tenacity, and 5% Slow Resist



Note: This is the same item as Frostfire Gauntlet, just rebranded with the return of the Spellblade effect on the item.

Goliath’s Ascendiary (Mythic Item)

800 Health

200% Base Health Regeneration

20 Ability Haste Colossal Consumption: Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 600 range of them. The charged attack drains the target, dealing 50 + 10% of your maximum health as bonus physical damage and healing you for that same amount. You permanently gain maximum health equal to 15% of the drain (30 second cooldown per target) (note: Maximum health will be lost if the item is sold). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 1% increased health and 6% champion size



Rod of Ages (Mythic Item)

60 Ability Power

300 Health

300 Mana This item gains 20 health, 20 mana, and 4 ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 200 mana, and 40 ability power. Upon reaching max stacks, gain a level (Note: the level cap will remain at 18). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste



Catalyst of Aeons

225 Health

300 Mana Eternity: Restore mana equal to 15% of damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 health per second.



Abyssal Mask

500 Health

300 Mana

40 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste Eternity: Restore mana equal to 15% of damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 health per second. Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing the Magic Resist by 5 + 1.5% bonus health (maximum of 25). For each Cursed enemy, gain 9 Magic Resist. A champion can only be Cursed by one enemy at a time (prioritizing the most potent Curse)



Sunfire Aegis (No longer a Mythic Item)

400 Health

50 Armor Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 15 (+ 1.75% of bonus health) magic damage to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 150% against jungle monsters) for 3 seconds. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds (6 stacks maximum).



Turbo Chemtank (No longer a Mythic Item)

450 Health

50 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste Active – Supercharged: Grants 40% movement speed towards enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted that slows nearby champions by 40% for 1.5 seconds (90 second cooldown).



Note: This is similar to the Righteous Glory item, which existed before the item rework.

Randuin’s Omen

400 Health

70 Armor Active – Humility: Briefly slow nearby enemies by 55% for 2 seconds (60 second cooldown) Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to 5 (+ 0.35% of maximum health)%, capped at 40% of the attack’s damage Critical Resilience: Critical Strikes deal 20% less damage to you



Spear of Shojin

65 Attack Damage

300 Health

20 Ability Haste Dragonforce: Your non-ultimate spells gain (6 + 10% of bonus AD for Melee champions / 4 + 6% of bonus AD for Ranged Champions) Ability Haste, reduced to (3 + 5% of bonus AD for Melee champions / 42+ 3% of bonus AD for Ranged Champions) Ability Haste for immobilizing spells Exigency: Gain up to (15% for Melee champions / 10% for Ranged champions) increased movement speed, based on your missing health (maxed out when below 33% health)



Note: Spear of Shojin’s Dragonforce effect considers conditional crowd control abilities as an immobilizing spell. This includes Riven’s Q and Jhin’s W. Rengar’s base E benefits from the full effect, but this might be tentative as empowered E is a root.

Ravenous Hydra

65 Attack Damage

20 Ability Haste

9% Omnivamp Cleave: Attacks and abilities deal (60% for Melee champions / 30% for Ranged Champions) physical damage to other enemies within 350 units of the target hit Carnivorous: Gain 0.5 AD and 0.1% Omnivamp whenever you kill an enemy, stacking up to 25 AD and 5% omnivamp. Lose 50% of these stacks on death. Can only hit each target once per attack or ability every 10 seconds Cleave does not trigger on structures



Navori Quickblades

60 Attack Damange

20% Critical Strike Chance

30 Ability Haste Transcendence: If you have at least 60% Critical Strike Chance, your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown. Impermanence: Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on Critical Strike Chance.



Changes were noted for Seraph’s Embrace, but it wasn’t revealed. More details will be available once the Preseason update hits the PBE in a few hours.