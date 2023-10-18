Riot Games' next virtual music artist HEARSTEEL is set to debut their single PARANOIA next week, October 23rd. The debut single will premiere on YouTube at 10 a.m. Central Time with a music video to be posted on Riot Games Music's official YouTube channel.

The band will feature six characters from the game League of Legends as members of the band, namely Ezreal, Sett, K’Sante, Kayn, Aphelios, and Yone. Vocalist for EXO and SuperM Baekhyun will be featuring as the voice of Ezreal, American rapper Cal Scruby will be playing Kayn, Taiwanese singer-songwriter ØZI lends his voice to the enigmatic Sett, and last but not least Nigerian rapper-singer Tobi Lou will feature as K'Sante. Aphelios and Yone will go unvoiced but their roles in HEARTSTEEL are clear, Aphelios will serve as the band's songwriter while Yone supports as their producer.

With HEARTSTEEL debuting their single next week, that makes now four virtual musical artists that Riot Games Music has in their pocket. With the Korean-inspired pop and EDM influences of girl group K/DA, the trap and R&B roots of hip-hop group True Damage, and the fantasy-driven power metal musings of heavy metal band Pentakill, HEARTSTEEL is a foray into a new musical genre for Riot Games Music. Seeing from their lineup of incredible and varied voices and songwriting talent, the mythic item's eponymous boy band looks to create music that spans multiple genres, eras, and musical influences.

That being said, expectations are sky-high for this genre-bending boy band. The 2023 League of Legends World Championship Anthem ‘GODS' featuring Korean girl group NewJeans released earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim. ‘GODS' has steadily been climbing the global charts since its initial release and as more attention is pulled in the direction of Riot Games Music, the hype for a group like HEARSTEEL is palpable.

Riot’s latest virtual music group has a lot going for it and so far, the band shows a lot of promise to rock the music world with a hard-hitting, sound-rich debut single.

For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.