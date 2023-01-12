Pokemon Day is right around the corner and we are getting leaks from data miners in Pokemon Unite! We’ve got news that there is a leaked free Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite!

Leaked Free Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite

Last year, in the spirit of Pokemon Day, Hoopa’s unite license was given to trainers for free by accomplishing a set of quests. For this year, we are anticipating based on the leaked information, that there would be another Pokemon released in the same manner. The user @ElChicoEevee shares a photo of Zacian stickers for Pokemon Unite.

Pokémon UNITE Datamine Leaks 1.8.1.5 Pokémon Day Warm Up its Zacian pic.twitter.com/KdOCQG14wd — Eevee  (@ElChicoEevee) January 11, 2023

Whenever a Pokemon in Pokemon Unite is introduced, Trainers get a free sticker for their Trainer Profile and it was found out that Zacian’s sticker has been placed somewhere in the game together with another leak of Pokemon Day 2023’s official logo for the year. Zacian, if and when he comes as a playable character in Pokemon Unite, is the first box legendary that will be a part of the Pokemon Unite roster.

Pokémon UNITE Datamine Leaks Pokémon Day Warm Up The next Pokémon to join the fray is…? (no Pokémon Info so time to speculate : ) ) pic.twitter.com/gJUyDgVItq — Eevee  (@ElChicoEevee) December 22, 2022

Other Possible Events During Pokemon Day in Pokemon Unite

As we’re expecting Zacian to be available for play in Pokemon Unite (thanks to the data mine Pokemon leaks), we’d like to see Zamazenta be a part of this whole Pokemon Day celebration special. What would be good to see is the option to choose either Zacian or Zamazenta for the free Unite License and the other license would then be available for purchase. Of course, we’re also expecting free Holowear and other Unite Licenses to become free for Trainers to use or keep.

