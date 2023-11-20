LeAnn Rimes discusses in a recent interview how similar her situation was to Britney Spears with her career.

Singer LeAnn Rimes opened up about her experiences similar to Britney Spears' regarding children being managed by their parents.

It was all revealed how much Rimes related to Spears in a recent interview for The Times, according to PEOPLE.

LeAnn Rimes on relating to Britney Spears

Like Spears, LeAnn was a successful musician at a young age, with her father's involvement in her career. They're both the same age as well — 41.

Rimes had to file a lawsuit against her father, Wilbur C. Rimes, and Lyle Walker, her co-manager, in 1998. It was due to $7 million of her earnings apparently stolen.

Spears was in a conservatorship that her father controlled.

“I saw the Britney Spears documentary and was thinking, like, all these people that make money out of her, and she has nothing to do with it,” Rimes said. “It's just soul-sucking. That poor girl. That poor woman, really.”

As for LeAnn, she and her father did make up and reconciled in 2011 before her wedding to her husband, Eddie Cibrian.

“Looking back, I think my dad did the best that he could. Parents managing a child is always a recipe for a disaster,” Rimes said. “For me, it became a business, and I ended up not having parents.”

She added, “I was very gutsy, but I was in a contract that was really quite unfair and insane. I just wanted fairness.”

The singer and actress's reliability to Britney Spears is uncanny. Hopefully, their situations can help prevent the mistreatment of future young stars.