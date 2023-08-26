We're back with another prediction and pick for our continuing coverage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. We'll see one of the tournament favorites in action as we head over to Group H for a matchup between Lebanon and Canada. Check out our FIBA odds series for our Lebanon-Canada prediction and pick.

Lebanon comes into this game after dropping their first game to Latvia 109-70. They were heavily outmatched in that game and will have to overcome some serious odds to have a chance in this competitive Group H. Lebanon is ranked as No. 42 in the FIBA standings and will hope to make it a close game against the favored Canadians.

Canada comes into this game after a resounding and dominant win over a notable team in France. They came in as just 1.5-point favorites on the betting lines and managed to beat the French by 30. They boast an NBA-heavy lineup and will be the second-favorited team behind the United States to win the tournament.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Lebanon-Canada Odds

Lebanon: +38.5 (-115)

Canada: -38.5 (-111)

Over: 175.5 (-115)

Under: 175.5 (-111)

How to Watch Lebanon vs. Canada

Stream: DAZN

Time: 5:45 a.m. ET/2:45 a.m. PT

Why Lebanon Will Cover The Spread

Lebanon had a really tough showing against a much more seasoned Latvia team in their last game. El Darwich led the way for them with 19 points, but that's about as far as their scoring went. Just three players hit double-digit scoring totals and they managed just eight points combined off the bench. If they want to have any chance of covering what should be a manageable spread against Canada, they'll have to find some answers on the offensive end.

Lebanon went just 7-24 from three in their last game. To have any shot of beating or covering against Canada, they're going to have to make their threes at an alarming rate. Omari Spellman put together a decent showing for them in their first game, but he has to be a much bigger presence for them inside the paint.

Why Canada Will Cover The Spread

Canada made a huge statement by blowing out the French team in a game that was basically a coin-flip on the betting odds. They were faster on the break, shot the ball much better, and attacked the rim with reckless abandon. While the first half of the game was close, Canada locked down France on defense and finished the third quarter with 25 points while holding France to just eight. They're able to turn up their level of play whenever necessary and they stand extremely tall on the defensive end.

Canada is highlighted by seven NBA players and see their biggest contributions from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Olynyk. Gilgeous-Alexander also led his team with 13 rebounds and ran hard in the fast break. Canada benefits greatly from having tall, athletic guards handling the ball as they're able to get out running in transition immediately and find scoring in the fast break. If they can keep up the type of frantic pace they did against France, they're going to be a tough team for anyone to beat.

Final Lebanon-Canada Prediction & Pick

There's not much hope for Lebanon to win this game and even with the size of the spread being what it is, Latvia was able to beat this team by 39 points. Look for the Canadians to win by at least forty in this one.

Final Lebanon-Canada Prediction & Pick: Canada -38.5 (-111)