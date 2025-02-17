The Saturday Night Live (SNL) 50th anniversary brought out Hollywood's biggest stars for the celebration of the award-winning sketch comedy. Kim Kardashian, Steve Martin, Ayo Edebiri, Meryl Streep, and more were present to witness the rare accomplishment. The show which is known for giving commentary on big pop culture moments about musicians and actors, did not hold back on athletes either, as LeBron James and his son Bronny James were also victims of the “Weekend Update.”

Michael Che co-anchors SNL's coveted regular segments with Colin Jost so it would be imperative to have it at the 50th anniversary of the show. However, Che decided to switch up the segment and throw some shots at LeBron and Bronny by hosting it with his “son.”

“Me and Colin [Jost] are actually the longest serving ‘Weekend Update' anchors,” Che said. “I've done ‘Weekend Update' for so long, next season, I'm co-hosting with my son, Bronny.”

This was not the only time during the 50th anniversary special that Bronny was brought up. Later in the show, during “Black Jeopardy!” there was a category named “Leave Bronny Alone.” The category is in reference to the criticism Bronny has faced since he was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Bronny In The NBA

While Bronny had legacy on his side, the rising star's road to the NBA was not easy. Due to his father being one of the best players the league has seen, it's hard to live up to those who want you to automatically follow in his footsteps.

Basketball legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley went viral for their comments about Bronny who was the 55th pick in the NBA draft last year.

“He's not ready to play in the NBA right now,” Barkley said on their podcast ‘Inside the NBA'. “He should be in the G League, because he's not ready to play in the NBA first and foremost.”

“Would have loved to see him play more. Now this [debut] is over,” O'Neal chimed in. “I think he focuses on getting better…Because of his last name we want him to be great but as LeBron said there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA] and there are only a few rookies that have came in and had a great impact immediately. [I've] known the kid a long time.”

The Lakers coach, JJ Redick, also spoke to reporters last year about what he believed Bronny needed to do to quiet the critics.

“He's got to get to the point where it's okay to fail. I think he has a real reservation to fail,” Redick told reporters. “And I think a lot of that is, he's had a camera on him since he was eight years old… He's had attention on him. I'm cognizant of that. I think, once he develops that, he's going to take off.”

Since then, Bronny has joined the South Bay Lakers (the Los Angeles Laker's G League team) where he scored 30 points his first game.

The father-and-son duo made history last year when they played in their first NBA game together. Bronny reflected on that experience shortly after and detailed what it meant to him.

“Going up to that scorers table for the first time with my dad and checking in for the first time was a crazy moment I'll never forget,” Bronny said when asked about his favorite memory of his first NBA game. “I'm just extremely grateful for everything, I was given an amazing opportunity to come into this league and get better every day and learn every day.”