Despite missing the playoffs, LeBron James had another incredible campaign in his 19th season. The Los Angeles Lakers have retooled the roster around James and Anthony Davis to maximize the remaining years of LeBron’s career.

James is one of the top players in the league even as he enters his 20th campaign. Los Angeles struggled to find a rhythm last season, as their veteran roster could not keep up with young teams. The fit with Russell Westbrook was also questionable in the first season, but it could be turned around this season. Having a young roster and a new system with their new head coach Darvin Ham will be beneficial to seeing improvement.

This will help James, as his team will be back in playoff contention. Fantasy owners can expect consistency from James, who has been one of the most consistent players throughout his career. While he may not be a top selection like most of his career, he is still an early-round selection.

With that said, here is the fantasy outlook for LeBron James in the 2022-23 NBA season.

LeBron James’ 2022 fantasy basketball outlook

LeBron went on a tear in his 19th season despite the team’s overall struggles. James averaged 30.3 points per game, along with 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He shot 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from behind the arc.

With Davis missing many games, James’ scoring output went up from years prior. It was the first time James scored 30 points per game since the 2007-08 season. His scoring production will likely go down this year as LA has a better supporting cast.

Davis will also take more of the scoring load as LA hopes he can have a healthy season. Head coach Darvin Ham and LeBron have both advocated for Davis to become the number one option in the offense. He certainly has the talent to do it, but it is a matter of if he can stay on the floor. If Davis remains healthy, this will lead to LeBron having more of the role he had back in the 2020 championship season.

James led the league in assists that season as he set the table for the offense. Westbrook is another playmaker alongside James, which is why he won’t likely lead the league in assists. Their fit in the first season together wasn’t great, but there was limited time on the floor together.

Getting the big three on the floor together will not only help the Lakers but also the value of James in fantasy in the upcoming season. A key for success in fantasy for James will be staying on the floor. While he has been a durable superstar throughout his career, he only played in 56 of the 82 games.

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, James should be a top 10-15 player in fantasy. There is an abundance of talent in the league, but a healthy James is a dominant force to be reckoned with. He can do it all, as he is an elite passer and scorer, making it tough for defenses to guard him. Ham is also a coach who harps on defense, which should help James come up with steals and blocks as they play with intensity on that end of the floor.

James and the Lakers have a promising season ahead, and fantasy owners should target him early in the draft.