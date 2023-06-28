Austin Reaves had a lot of explaining to do when an old Facebook post in 2012 resurfaced of him trolling LeBron James and his lack of championships.

While James was sidelined with an injury in the 2022-2023 regular season, it gave Reaves a chance to show what he was made of. After a game against the Orlando Magic where he had a career-high 35 points while shooting 64.3% from the field, James showed him love on Twitter saying:

“AR YOU A BAD MUTHA…SHUT YO MOUTH!!! You toooooo TOUGH!!”

As it turns out, Reaves was also pretty active on social media talking about his teammate.

Reaves' Facebook post comes back to haunt him.

While most media outlets would proceed to show highlights of a player or his backstory after a career game, SportsCenter decided to dig up Reaves' Facebook profile. They found a post Reaves made when he was 13 years old of a picture of Kobe Bryant shrugging with a made-up quote that said:

“When I need some peace and quiet, I set my phone to LeBron mode, no ring.”

Ironically, the post itself backfired. LeBron James would go on to win his first title a few months later defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games. When Reaves saw the post go viral, he knew he had to clear the air immediately. Luckily for him, when he explained the post to James, he didn't have any hard feelings about it:

“I called Bron over and was like, look, I was sh*tting on you back in 2012. I was a Kobe fan. He just laughed it off,” Reaves said.

It was clear the post didn't ruin their chemistry on and off the court. James even poked fun at it a few games later during one of their postgame interviews when Reaves hit the ‘too small' celebration against former teammate Patrick Beverly after Beverly did the same celebration to James in their first matchup.

“AR always got my back, even though he loves Kobe back in the day… More than me,” LeBron James said with a chuckle.

It's funny how things eventually work out. There was no way a 13-year-old Reaves would expect a harmless post against an NBA player to go trending, let alone be his teammate one day.

