LeBron James plays more than just NBA at home

LeBron James revealed what kind of games he plays at home. Of course, there’s NBA 2K, but LeBron apparently also plays some Madden NFL.

Reacting to a tweet by Madden NFL 23, LeBron reveals that on top of NBA 2K, he also plays Madden NFL 23 on his off time.

That’s some interesting game choices, given the game’s low review scores upon release. However, sometimes you just love a series so much you can’t help but play them, and it looks like The King is no different. Now we know what he does when he’s not playing basketball on the court or at home. He appears to also be an avid Madden NFL fan. This could come as a surprise to some, but actually, LeBron’s game choices are informed by his history with the sport.

4-time NBA Champion and future Hall of Famer LeBron James shaped the landscape of the NBA today both on and off the court, and it would be hard to imagine what the league would be like today without him. However, there is an alternate universe where LeBron went to the NFL instead of playing basketball as a pro. After all, LeBron played some football in his younger years. He played as a wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary as an underclassman and was later recruited by some Division I programs, including Notre Dame. During his time as a football player, LeBron was also stellar, so it wouldn’t be surprising if there exists an alternate timeline where LeBron was a superstar in football instead of basketball. He only stopped playing football when he sustained a wrist injury, stopping him from participating in his senior year. Had things been different, we could be looking at a wholly different sports world today.

Either way, we now live in that timeline where LeBron played basketball in the NBA instead of being a wide receiver in the NFL. So, perhaps The King is just living an alternate reality in-game where LeBron James was the GOAT in the NFL instead while playing Madden NFL 23.