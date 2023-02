Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ruled out for the remainder of the NBA All-Star Game. James was voted in as a starter and was one of the All-Star Game team captains alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. James played a little over 14 minutes in the first half and he finished with 13 points, one rebound and four assists.

