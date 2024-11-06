The 2024 United States presidential election is over, with former President Donald Trump defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris to become America's 47th President.

One of the hot-button issues in the election was that of women's rights and abortion. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who previously endorsed Harris in the lead-up to the election, took the time on Wednesday to send a strong message to his daughter, Zhuri, in an apparent reaction to Trump's victory.

LeBron initially endorsed Harris on his social media profiles on Oct. 31, posting an anti-Trump video with the following caption:

“What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

James further explained his reasoning to reporters after the Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 1.

“So having a daughter, having a wife, mother, things of that nature that she believes in when it comes to women’s rights and when it comes to the future of my kids and where I see where our country should be, I feel like that endorsement is only right,” James said.

LeBron James has three children with his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri (10) and sons Bronny (20) and Bryce (17). James supported current President Biden in the 2020 election as well.

Trump won the election by a significant margin, surpassing the 270 needed electoral college votes late Tuesday night. While many expected the race to be close, Trump won many of the swing states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia to propel him to victory.