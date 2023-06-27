Paramount+ purged another set of films and shows, including Inside Amy Schumer and the LeBron James produced film, Fantasy Football. This purge comes after the streaming platform unified with Showtime. Paramount+ said that they were “refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers.”

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter of the transition: “In the unified Paramount+ with Showtime plan, the Showtime portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming will complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering that appeals to everyone, enables more discovery between the brands and builds overall viewership.”

“As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers,” they continued. “This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime’s robust slate of premium originals.”

Inside Amy Schumer and Kevin Williamson’s Tell Me a Story are among the latest projects removed from the platform. This removal follows Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and Queen of the Universe.

Also deleted was Dave Grohl’s docuseries From Cradle to Stage, Ghislaine: Partner in Crime, the LeBron James-produced film Fantasy Football, and family musical Snow Day.

Nickelodeon fare was hit especially hard with the removals of series including All In With Cam Newton, Allegra’s Window, Becca’s Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Ride and The Troop.