Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James definitely knows how to market a product.

On Friday afternoon, LeBron took to Twitter to promote 1707 Lobos Tequila, a brand that he and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter invested in two years ago. 1707 Lobos Tequila, which was founded by Diego Osario, has quickly become one of the more popular tequila brands.

James is one of the savviest businessmen in the NBA, with many current players even crediting the 38-year-old for sparking their interest in being business-minded professional athletes.

He has a lifetime endorsement deal from Nike. He’s a part owner of the Fenway Sports Group. Factoring in the school he built in his hometown, his media ventures, and beyond, and LeBron seems to always have his hand in something. Aside from his diverse portfolio, his ability to leverage his brand power is also remarkable.

Now, as for his trip to Dubai?

Well, people hear a lot of interesting things about Dubai. Nonetheless, what’s certain about Dubai is that it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world, with illustrious architecture and an inimitable culture.

That James would want to return to a place such as Dubai is right up his alley.

After all, he isofficially a billionaire as of last summer.

If you haven’t had the chance to taste 1707 Lobos, you may be surprised by its quality. It’s smooth, there’s no bitter aftertaste, it mixes well and its’ potent as well.

As always, if you do choose to drink an alcoholic beverage, do it responsibly.