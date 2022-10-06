LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, is trying to do. Nonetheless, it’s now time to meet LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

LeBron James’ son Bronny James was born on October 6, 2004, to high school sweethearts LeBron James and Savannah Brinson.

Growing up the eldest son of a basketball icon was no easy feat. From the very beginning, everyone had Bronny under a microscope. The young athlete eventually managed to find his way despite intense scrutiny. By 2014, he drew national attention with impressive highlight reels. He also competed against various AAU teams and helped the Gulf Coast Blue Chips AAU team win a championship in 2015’s League Dallas/Hype Sports Summer Jam.

James later transferred to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles for his freshman year of high school. He and younger brother Bryce joined Zaire Wade, incoming senior and son of LeBron James’ longtime friend and teammate Dwyane Wade. Followed later by other five-star recruits in Brandon Boston Jr. and Ziaire Williams, they were considered one of the best teams in high school basketball. ESPN networks even ended up airing 15 of their games. Bronny hit a snag in his sophomore season after tearing his meniscus, but he has since gone back into the game stronger than ever.

In the HBO series The Shop, Jon Stewart asked LeBron how he gave his children a “peace of mind” that when they play basketball, they didn’t have to be who their father was. The four-time NBA MVP replied:

“I still regret giving my [eldest son] my name. When I was younger, I didn’t have a dad, so my whole thing was whenever I have a kid, I’m going to do everything that this man didn’t do. It’s up to them to take their own course, whenever that time comes.”

Now at 6’3″, Bronny can play both the point guard and shooting guard positions. He has worn two jersey numbers throughout his young career: the number 0 as inspired by his favorite player Russell Westbrook, and the number 23 for his father.

ESPN currently lists Bronny with an 86 scout grade and at No. 34 on their Top 100 list. Moreover, 247Sports‘ Class of 2023 Composite Ranking has him sitting at No. 12 for combo guards as well as No. 45 overall. He has not yet committed to a college program, though it may not be surprise if he goes another path such as the G League, much like the most recent NBA draft’s top picks.

The young hooper has quite a following on Instagram, clocking in at 6.6 million followers as of his 18th birthday. He is also an content creator for the famous gaming collective FaZe Clan. CBS Sports recently reported that the Sierra Canyon guard has also ventured into opportunities off-court, recently filing for trademarks.

When Yahoo! Sports‘ Krysten Peek wrote a piece listing the standouts at the 2021 Peach Jam, Bronny came out as one of the top prospects. An NBA scout has even praised his performance:

“Bronny has been a positive surprise. He’s shown me he’s more than a last name, he can make shots and handle the ball. He’s very even-keeled for someone who’s under the microscope.”

Danyelle Love, who had coached Bronny early on, agreed with the scout:

“That’s why he’s LeBron James Jr. and not LeBron James. He’s his own person and Bronny is going to make a name for himself, and I hope people recognize that. Bron set a path for Bronny, and it’s up to Bronny to go and finish that path for himself. I believe that he can do it.”

As part of the class of 2023, Bronny can declare for the NBA Draft soon. There is a strong possibility that the father-son duo will eventually play in the same league — heck, maybe even the same team, as LeBron has teased in the past. Whatever the case may be, that would certainly be a show for the ages.

Despite the enormous expectations set upon him the moment he was born, Bronny James has grown up to be a poised young man. The 18-year-old is carving his own path, and despite the many doubts, he is showing the world that he’s getting there on his own terms. Best of luck to Bronny James, and may he get to wherever he dreams to be.

