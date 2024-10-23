NBA fans, it's time to celebrate. The Association, ClutchPoints' animated series about the league, is back for another season. Episode one was a great one centered around LeBron James and his son Bronny, who are now playing together on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Unfortunately for Bronny, LeBron is already thinking about trading him after just one episode of The Association. The Lakers star threatened to trade his son across town to the Los Angeles Clippers if he doesn't do what LeBron asks.

The episode starts with Bronny complaining to LeBron about being trolled in the locker room, and then shows Lakers veterans Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell trolling him about being a “daddy's boy.” When Bronny complains that he's being treated like a sequel, LeBron takes a hilarious dig at Jayson Tatum for copying other NBA legends.

At the Celtics' facility, Jaylen Brown is handing out coffee. However, the star can only hold onto the cups with his right hand, before Kevin Garnett claims that Tatum copied his coffee order.

In San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul are in a spat about how the young superstar wants more French in the facility. However, Paul thinks he wants more French fries, while Wembanyama wants more French forwards before promising Paul a championship ring, something that obviously gets the “Point God” very excited.

After LeBron threatens to send Bronny to the Clippers, the episode cuts to the brand-new Intuit Dome, where Steve Ballmer is showing off all of the new amenities to Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Ballmer shows off his fancy new seats before Leonard admits that his knee isn't feeling all that great.

To finish the episode off, LeBron tells his son that as long as he does everything he's told, he can stick with the Lakers, but that it's time to get back to work. Bronny obliges with a salute and gets going.

As the NBA season gets underway, The Association will be bringing entertaining content throughout the season.