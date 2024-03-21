NBA superstar James LeBron asked X (formerly Twitter), “Where can I watch the new X-MEN 97 animated series?? I loved it back in the days.”
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 20, 2024
Well, James — I'll just call you James — Disney's X account replied with a GIF of the X-Men about to play basketball. Which isn't an answer, really, so let me help you out.
James, here's where you can watch X-Men '97
X-Men '97 is available on Disney+. There are currently two episodes available to stream, To Me, My X-Men and Mutant Liberation Begins. The rest of the episodes, of which there are 10, will be released weekly up through May 15. Season two is already in development and season three is already in the planning stage.
The new X-Men animated series is a direct continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series which ran from 1992 to 1997. In the Disney+ series, the X-Men are set to face new challenges after they lost their leader, Charles Xavier aka Professor X.
The gang's all here (sort of)
Several of the original voice cast members also reprised their roles or voiced new characters such as Cal Dodd (Logan/Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Henry McCoy/Beast), Catherine Disher (Valerie Cooper), Chris Potter (Nathan Summers/Cable), Alison Sealy-Smith (Ororo Munroe/Storm), Adrian Hough (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler), Christopher Britton (Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister), Alyson Court (Jubilee variant), Lawrence Bayne (Carl Denti/X-Cutioner) and Ron Rubin (President Robert Edward Kelly).
Ross Marquand (Professor X), Gui Augustini (Roberto da Costa/Sunspot), Gil Birmingham (Daniel Lone Eagle/Forge), Eric Bauza (Sentinels), Ray Chase (Scott Summers/Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), J.P. Karliak (Morph), A.J. LoCascio (Remy LeBeau/Gambit), Holly Chou (Jubilation Lee/Jubilee), Isaac Robinson-Smith (Bishop) and Matthew Waterson (Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto) have also joined the voice cast.
Court previously voiced Jubilee in the original series but had hoped that an Asian-American actress would voice the character in this incarnation, according to Polygon. Bayne originally voiced Cable while Rubin played Morph.
Marvel also announced that Anniwaa Buachie and Jeff Bennett will be voicing characters that haven't been announced yet. Another new addition is The Gentlemen's Theo James who has been cast for an undisclosed role, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Speaking of the characters, if you've seen it, the show's new opening, they've kept the original iconic theme song — albeit a little bit revamped. They also kept the original title cards. However, this time they added Bishop and Morph.
According to executive producer Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had two conditions for the show to be made: that the original characters come back (check) and that they get the original song (and check).
James, you should watch the available episodes. The first one will let you know what happens to the X mansion and the X-Men. You'll never guess who Professor X left it to.
X-Men '97 is currently streaming (the first two episodes are in today) on Disney+.