LEC Summer 2022 Finals: Rogue vs G2 Esports

After a dominant win against Fnatic, Rogue must now face G2 Esports in the LEC Summer 2022 Finals for the championship.

LEC Summer 2022 Finals

Rogue Role G2 Esports Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu Top Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong Jungle Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski Emil “Larssen” Larsson Mid Rasmus “caPs” Winther Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos Bot Victor “Flakked” Lirola Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus Support Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé

G2 Esports has been dominating the region for as long as it has been in the league, and Rogue is looking to give caPs his first Finals loss.

G2 Esports vs. Rogue – Game 1

Bans

G2: Lucian, Zeri, Poppy, Akali, Braum

RGE: Sylas, Azir, Senna, Aatrox, Yone

Picks

G2: Gwen, Jarvan IV, Ahri, Draven, Renata Glasc

RGE: Ornn, Trundle, LeBlanc, Kalista, Soraka

Result: RGE win in 30:56 (G2 2 – 17 RGE)

Summary:

Soraka makes an appearance as a pick for Trymbi. Meanwhile, G2 Esports drafted themselves an incredibly aggressive team composition, but they are without a real frontline. Rogue applied early pressure in the sidelanes: The 2v2 in bot lane forced an early recall from Flakked, while Malrang and Odoamne overpower BrokenBlade in top. Less action happened in mid, but it was quietly going in Larssen’s favor, too. A momentary victory for G2 occurred when he claimed a kill with his ultimate, cashing in his Draven stacks. Unfortunately for him, this lead was soon invalidated after he and Targamas got dived by four Rogue members.

The next major event happened in the form of a fight over the game’s second drake. It was in G2’s grasp, but a well-timed Smite from Malrang steals it away. A huge teamfight broke, but the unlikely Kalista-Soraka combo shone during it. Trymbi was cornered, but the Kalista ult saves him, allowing him to both reposition and re-engage with the knock up. The aftermath of this fight was a kill on Malrang in exchange for all five G2 players.

At this point, the game was practically over. It was Rogue’s game to lose, and all of G2’s win conditions have been denied. After they got baron, Rogue never let up the pressure. They practically lived inside of G2’s base without punish due to the sustain from Soraka heals. They soon end the game with a bang, granting Comp’s Kalista a pentakill.

G2 Esports vs. Rogue – Game 2

Bans

G2: Lucian, Zeri, Kalista, Lux, Soraka

RGE: Sylas, Azir, Senna, Yuumi, LeBlanc

Picks

G2: Aatrox, Trundle, Lissandra, Sivir, Karma

RGE: Renekton, Jarvan IV, Ahri, Caitlyn, Tahm Kench

Result: RGE win in 43:30 (G2 7 – 19 RGE)

Summary: Malrang is once again on his Jarvan IV, which was proven and tested during Game 4 against Fnatic. A Teleport summoner on Caitlyn also turned some heads. Compared to game 1, this game was a slower game. The first team-wide action happened inside Rogue’s jungle. The fight went in G2’s favor at first but they overstayed their welcome and end up relinquishing some kills and pressure as punishment. Overall, it was a close early- to mid- game.

On the game’s 4th dragon, the scale finally tipped in Rogue’s favor after steamrolling G2 in a fight. With BrokenBlade the only one left alive for G2, Rogue took the drake and then the Baron shortly after. Comp’s Caitlyn and the rest of Rogue are now fully activated, but G2 still refused to lose. A good play from caPs’ Lissandra finally gave them a fighting chance, and a way into Rogue’s base.

G2 FIND THE FIGHT pic.twitter.com/KJdT4n6XpR — LEC (@LEC) September 11, 2022

If it were not for Malrang clearing the wave and stopping the 5-man push, it might have been G2’s game already. Rogue found a pick on Jankos, which gave them time to take Baron for the third time this game. Determined to finish the game for good this time around, Rogue marched down the enemy’s base and clean aced G2.

Rogue vs. G2 Esports – Game 3

Bans

RGE: Sylas, Senna, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Akali

G2: Lucian, Renekton, Kalista, Caitlyn, Draven

Picks

RGE: Aatrox, Jarvan IV, Azir, Sivir, Lulu

G2: Fiora, Trundle, Ahri, Zeri, Soraka

Result: RGE win in 29:09 (RGE 12 – 3 G2)

Summary: Both teams were cautious in the first few minutes of this game. Again, only lane trading and contests over neutrals were the only sources of action for a while. This was the case until Jankos gets caught, which gave timing for Rogue to get the Rift Herald without any chance of cross-map response from G2. Rogue put all of their eggs on the Comp basket, funneling him resources and gold, even the turret plates they got from the herald.

A fight in mid lane went in Rogue’s favor, and G2 once again unable to find an answer. Despite this, Rogue was still incredibly controlled in their gameplay. They begin hitting Baron but turn to execute Jankos before finishing it. They were not about to give G2 any chances to come back in this game. Even during their Baron push, they don’t overstay and show restraint with every click. They soon re-aggressed and picked off G2 one by one. This final attack proved to be the final nail in G2’s coffin and Rogue closes out with a clean sweep.

Multiple firsts happened with this series win: Odoamne claimed his first title in his 7+ year long career and caPs lost his first ever regional finals.

VODs of the match can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click here.