LEC Summer 2022 Semifinals: Rogue vs. Fnatic Summary, Result

Rogue vs Fnatic was the LEC Summer 2022 Semifinals match. Read along for the summary and result of this series.

LEC Summer 2022 Semifinals

Rogue Role Fnatic Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu Top Martin “Wunder” Hansen Kim “Malrang” Geun-seong Jungle Iván “Razork” Martín Emil “Larssen” Larsson Mid Marek “Humanoid” Brázda Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos Bot Elias “Upset” Lipp Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus Support Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov

Rogue was straight from a loss courtesy of G2 Esports in the Upper Bracket Finals. They now have to face Fnatic for another shot against G2 Esports and the LEC trophy.

Rogue vs. Fnatic – Game 1

Bans

RGE: Trundle, Poppy, Draven, Sejuani, Wukong

FNC: Kalista, Azir, Jarvan IV, Taliyah, Akali

Picks

RGE: Aatrox, Vi, Ahri, Lucian, Nami

FNC: Ornn, Xin Zhao, Sylas, Zeri, Yuumi

Result: FNC win in 27:46 (RGE 6 – 22 FNC)

Summary: This game began in earnest after Humanoid earned himself a solo kill. This lead that he expertly snowballed, combined with the accumulated advantages from the sidelanes, allowed Fnatic to pressure Rogue early. A big fight kicked off the midgame, and Fnatic continued to grow their lead with front to back teamfighting with their easy execute composition. Upset did make a mistake which Rogue punished in earnest, but this was an isolated case and FNC continued to steamroll them.

Rogue’s luck seemed to turn up after they slay three FNC members, but Humanoid turns it 1v3 to save the game. Fnatic denies Rogue’s final attempt, slay Baron Nashor, and ended the game.

Rogue vs. Fnatic – Game 2

Bans

RGE: Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Ahri, LeBlanc

FNC: Kalista, Azir, Taliyah, Ornn, Gnar

Picks

RGE: Renekton, Trundle, Viktor, Lucian, Nami

FNC: Aatrox, Poppy, Orianna, Zeri, Lulu

Result: RGE win in 37:06 (RGE 16 – 9 FNC)

Summary: Rogue learns from Game 1 and banned Yuumi and Sylas. This doesn’t prevent Fnatic from getting early leads, as Razork’s gank in bot grants first blood for the team. When it was Rogue’s turn to make a play, Fnatic repel them. Larssen, overshadowed by his counterpart last game, decided it was his time to shine as he is in comfort as a control mage. Rogue gains a slight lead, but good sidelane plays and playing by their global cooldowns make skirmishes turn to their favor. Eventually, a couple of picks opened up the chance for Rogue to claim Baron. Holding the purple buff, Rogue marched down to the Fnatic base, but they make a mistake and overstayed – a mistake which was punished thoroughly.

After a few minutes, Fnatic decide to trade the opportunity for the Dragon Soul to instead get Baron Nashor. A good flank by Odoamne forces them to pull off of the objective, and instead grant his teammates the Baron buff once again. This buff and the ballooned lead proved to be Fnatic’s demise in game 2.

Rogue vs. Fnatic – Game 3

Bans

RGE: Sylas, Yuumi, Draven, Aatrox, Gwen

FNC: Azir, Kalista, Lucian, Taliyah, Karma

Picks

RGE: Ornn, Trundle, Orianna, Zeri, Soraka

FNC: Gangplank, Poppy, Viktor, Sivir, Lulu

Result: RGE win in 36:44 (RGE 13 – 3 FNC)

Summary: Due to lanes not having any setup, the early game spilled little blood. Any play made was to contest neutral objectives, or over pressure in the jungle. This doesn’t mean that absolutely no fights happened, but when they did, they were close. This is partly due to the Soraka, healing up her team and forcing Fnatic to cut their losses.

Fnatic then get the Baron buff after picking off Malrang, but the fight that happened afterwards went heavily in Rogue’s way, giving them the lead. The Ornn Masterwork items only added to this, giving him and his team stats that don’t reflect in the gold lead. It was then Rogue’s turn to hit Baron Nashor after getting a kill on Gangplank. They pushed with this buff, and after one last fight in Fnatic’s base, took the lead in the series and placed themselves in match point.

Fnatic vs. Rogue – Game 4

Bans

FNC: Kalista, Trundle, Ornn, Ahri, Viktor

RGE: Sylas, Yuumi, Poppy, Xin Zhao, Vi

Picks

FNC: Aatrox, Sejuani, Azir, Zeri, Lulu

RGE: Renekton, Jarvan IV, Orianna, Lucian, Nami

Result: RGE win in 33:02 (FNC 5 – 25 RGE)

Summary: Rogue had the early lead from their laners, but the botlane duo deserve special mention. Somehow, the players from Rogue just kept finding kills which only grew this lead quite early on the game. Due to the pressure exerted by the team, it was easy for them to stack drakes.

After picking off Humanoid and Razork, they quickly get to soul point. Rogue already had a lot of AoE and CC skills, but Malrang on Jarvan IV only catalyzes the combo from his team by blowing Flashes from or locking up multiple Fnatic members every time he casted Cataclysm. Due to this, teamfights went heavily in Rogue’s favor.

A pick on three members of Fnatic opened the map enough for Rogue to attempt Baron, but they were unable to push for the end just yet. They only claimed the game and ultimately the series after getting the Ocean Soul.

This victory over Fnatic advances Rogue to the Grand Finals, where G2 Esports await. VODs of the match can be found on lolesports.com.

