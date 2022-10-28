Lee Corso College Gameday update from ESPN will make fans upset

Lee Corso, a beloved ESPN analyst on College Gameday, has been dealing with health problems this season. Corso, 87, had a health scare at the beginning of October, with fellow ESPN analyst Chris Fowler providing fans and well-wishers with an update that Corso was in good spirits.

The colorful figure made his anticipated return to the ESPN College Gameday desk earlier this month. Sadly, the network provided another update on Corso’s health ahead of the trip to Jackson State Tigers football trip.

In a statement posted onto ESPN’s PR account on Twitter, the company said the following, “Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College Gameday this week due to a health issue. Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon.”

It’s a sad day anytime Lee Corso won’t be on the set for College Gameday. But it’s especially sad that he’ll be missing the trip to Jackson State to see the Tigers football program up close.

Led by former NFL star Deion Sanders, the unbeaten Tigers are taking the SWAC by storm this year, a squad undoubtedly on Corso’s watch list. Prime and Corso would have made for must-see television!

Of course, the primary concern at the moment is Lee Corso’s health. It was reported earlier this month that he had tests conducted to be cautious about his health.

Here’s hoping that whatever seems to be ailing Corso passes by soon. He will certainly be missed this weekend on College Gameday.