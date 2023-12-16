Leeds United ponders Brenden Aaronson's possible return amid talks with manager Daniel Farke, eyeing a squad boost.

Leeds United stands at a pivotal juncture in their transfer plans, with discussions looming between manager Daniel Farke and Brenden Aaronson regarding the possibility of the American's return to Elland Road in the upcoming January window. Sources close to TEAMtalk confirm the talks, highlighting Aaronson's potential to reignite the squad's dynamics.

Aaronson's stint at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga has been marred by limited game time, impeding his ability to make a significant impact, especially in front of goal. With just under 600 minutes of playtime and sparse appearances from the start, the 23-year-old finds himself contemplating his next move, a situation that has rekindled Leeds' interest in their former player.

Farke, recognizing Aaronson's abilities and the potential boost he could bring to the team, is open to the idea of the American's return. However, the final decision hinges on the upcoming talks between the manager and Aaronson, as they weigh the best path forward for the player's career development.

Should a reunion with Leeds not materialize, alternative loan options are being explored. Leeds United's contemplation of Luis Sinisterra's return from Bournemouth adds another layer to their transfer plans. Both Sinisterra and Jaidon Anthony's loan exchange hasn't yielded the desired impact for either club, prompting considerations for potential returns to their parent clubs.

With each forward registering only a goal this season, the potential reshuffling might not bring a seismic shift in on-field outcomes. Nevertheless, Leeds United seems poised for a strategic reevaluation in the upcoming transfer window, aiming to fine-tune their squad dynamics to bolster their performance in the ongoing campaign.

The forthcoming discussions between Farke and Aaronson hold the key to Leeds' January transfer moves, potentially reshaping the squad's dynamics and injecting fresh vigor into their quest for success in the Championship.