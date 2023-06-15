Just days after it was revealed that Leeds United would be taken over by the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, golfers Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas made it clear they are eager to be a part of the new ownership group.

“There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, Justin [Thomas] and Jordan [Spieth] potentially will be a part of it,” Fowler told Sky Sports this week.

“It's cool to have those opportunities. I know we are looking into it. It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we'll continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out.”

The second-tier English club were relegated following a 19th-place finish in the Premier League this season with 31 points, and will compete in the EFL Championship next season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously they got relegated, but to be able to go to a Premier League game, Champions League,” explained Fowler. “I feel like, obviously you call it football over there, we call it soccer here, it's a massive sport. I feel like it's continuing to get bigger in the States, but since I haven't been to a game I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy.”

Leeds said last Friday that 49ers Enterprises, which already owns 44 percent of the club, had reached an agreement to purchase the remaining 56 stake held by current owner Andrea Radrizzani's Aser Ventures, according to ESPN.

The trio of Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas say they were turned onto Leeds United by fellow golfer Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie Billy Foster, who supports the club. Fowler mentioned that Fowler wasn't involved in the initial discussions.