Legendary Entertainment has secured the exclusive rights to produce live-action film and television adaptations of the iconic Capcom video game franchise, Street Fighter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio revealed that they would be working closely with Capcom in co-developing and producing all projects, including the feature film that’s currently in development.

A live-action film adaptation of Street Fighter debuted in 1994. It starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ming Na Wen, and Raul Julia. Despite being critically panned, most fans had a great time with the movie.

Legendary Entertainment’s other upcoming projects include Dune: Part II and an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel.

The History of Street Fighter

The Street Fighter franchise has a rich history. it remains at the forefront of the fighting game genre, delivering innovation and engaging gameplay.

The first game came to arcades back in 1987. It went on to sell over 49 million units worldwide. That helped it to become one of the most popular and highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. The game introduced two playable characters, Ryu and Ken, who competed against other martial artists in a global tournament. The game’s fast and furious mechanics resonated with fans, which lead to several sequels and spin-offs.

The 1991 release of Street Fighter II marked a turning point in the gaming industry. It expanded the roster to include eight playable characters, each with their unique moves and abilities. The game also introduced special moves and combos, which brought a new level of depth to the gameplay. Street Fighter II’s commercial success paved the way for other fighting game franchises such as Mortal Kombat and Tekken.

Capcom continued to release new installments of the franchise over time. Each new game introduced fresh characters, gameplay mechanics, and storylines while staying true to the core fighting gameplay that fans enjoyed.

The highly anticipated Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam.

Capcom was established in 1983. Over its 40-year history, the company has created numerous groundbreaking franchises, such as Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter. Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, it also conducts business in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

