Wilbert Ellis, the former head coach of Grambling State University's baseball team, is about to receive another well-deserved accolade. On Thursday, February 13, 2025, Ellis will be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame during the 17th annual Night of Champions event in Overland Park, Kansas, the home of the Hall of Fame. The ceremony marks the official start of the 2025 college baseball season, which kicks off the following day, February 14.

For over four decades, Ellis was a constant presence in college baseball, making an undeniable impact on Grambling State and the game itself. As the head coach of the Tigers, he compiled an impressive 701-478-2 record over 26 seasons, guiding his teams to three SWAC Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. His leadership not only elevated the program but left a mark on his players and the community.

This induction adds to a list of honors that reflect Ellis’ legacy. His No. 31 jersey was retired in 2024, securing his place in Grambling’s storied athletic history. But beyond wins and losses, Ellis has been an important figure of support for the university and the broader college baseball community. He played an instrumental role in the creation of the Eddie G. Robinson Museum and the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame. Even after retiring in 2003, Ellis hasn’t slowed down, he still runs baseball clinics for youth in Lincoln Parish and serves as an NCAA Regional site supervisor.

Ellis’ induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame is a testament to his years of dedication to the game and to the athletes he coached. The College Baseball Foundation, which is responsible for the Hall of Fame, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of college baseball while inspiring future generations. Each year, a group of over 190 baseball media representatives, coaches, former players, and historians votes to select the new Hall of Fame class, honoring those who’ve made significant contributions to the sport.

Since its inception in 2006, the College Baseball Hall of Fame has inducted 165 players, coaches, umpires, and contributors each of whom has played a vital role in advancing the game. For Ellis, this honor is a recognition of his contributions not only as a coach but as a community leader who has helped shape the future of college baseball.

The College Baseball Foundation’s mission goes beyond just celebrating the game’s history. It aims to inspire the next generation of players and coaches, teaching them about the sport's traditions and the people who’ve made it great. As the 2025 season begins, Ellis’ induction is a reminder of how much the game has evolved and how the dedication of individuals like him helped lay the foundation for where college baseball stands today.

This year’s induction ceremony will be an exciting way to kick off the season and a tribute to a coach who’s impacted countless lives through the sport. For Grambling State University, the Tigers, and college baseball fans everywhere, this honor serves as a reminder of the lasting impact one person can have on a game, a program, and a community.

