Steph Curry vs. LeBron James V — NBA Playoffs is here. Get your popcorn ready!

Curry’s killer instinct was on full display in Game 7 in Sacramento. He accomplished a rare feat by becoming the second player over 35 years old to score 200 or more points in a playoff series, scoring a total of 236 points over seven games, averaging 33.7 points against the Kings.

While earlier this season, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scoring champion. When Kareem last wore his sneakers in a game, he was 42 years old, whereas LeBron broke the Lakers legend’s scoring record four years younger.

LeBron James, league legend

Over the past decade, James and Curry have been prominent faces of the NBA, often clashing in the NBA Finals. Although James’ legendary 3-1 comeback against Curry’s Warriors with the Cleveland Cavaliers will always be remembered, this season seems to have higher stakes involving both players’ status amongst the legendary all-time greats.

James’ 20th regular season has been more about hype and drama than analysis, despite his impressive feat of becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader at 38 years old. Now more than ever, James will have to dig deep if he wants to cement himself as the best of all time.

