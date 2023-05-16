A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts is about to release their latest Lego-themed racing game, Lego 2K Drive. We’ve got the reviews and we’re stoked to share with you the Lego 2K Drive review score and rating in this article.

Zoom Zoom Goes their Ratings and Review Scores

Game Spew with a 4.5 out of 5 rating for Lego 2K Drive.

“While the story mode is the main draw of LEGO 2K Drive, which can be enjoyed in split-screen local co-op if you have a friend or family member that wishes to play, there are some alternative single and multiplayer options. You can quickly jump into races and minigames from the main menu, or team up with others to enjoy some multiplayer racing shenanigans. Needless to say, this is a game that packs in plenty of content and modes, giving it some serious longevity. Especially when you also factor in the vehicle creator. It’s safe to say that 2K and Visual Concepts have hit the ball out of the park with LEGO 2K Drive. We haven’t had this much fun with an open-world racing game since Forza Horizon 4. The racing action is tense and chaotic, the open worlds are a pleasure to explore, and everything is just so varied. Everything pretty much is awesome when it comes to LEGO 2K Drive, resulting in a game that’s fun for all ages and skill levels. And the coup de grâce is the vehicle builder, allowing you to truly let your imagination run wild.”

Press Start scored Lego 2K Drive a 4.25 out of 5.

“Oddly, the audio side of things in LEGO 2K Drive is a bit of a mess. I don’t know enough to know if it’s a low-bitrate thing – the game’s paltry 8GB download on PS5 might suggest it is – but all of the voice work in the game sounds tinny and awful. It’s not just the sound quality either but the mix itself with volume issues in abundance that ruin the otherwise-great sound effects and mostly-good music. The trademark LEGO humor still manages to shine through though, with gloriously bad puns, visual gags, and slapstick comedy in a relentless abundance that kept a stupid grin on my face the entire time. So there’s a whole lot to love in LEGO 2K Drive, and I’ve not even touched on all of the multiplayer potentials with the entire campaign playable in online co-op and all 24 superb races available to play locally or online in single races and cup configurations. It’s a fully-fledged adventure game and a top-notch multiplayer kart racer combined that easily trumps the likes of Mario Kart a run for its money as far as its content offering and variety goes, while also being shockingly competitive when it comes to the quality of the racing itself. This could’ve been a half-bricked grab at the LEGO crowd and still somewhat landed, but instead, it’s thoroughly impressed me in just about every way.”

Hardcore Gamer scored Lego 2K Drive a 4 out of 5.

“Visually, for a game that is running the gamut from the Switch to the PS5, it’s impressive to see just how great it looks on the PS5 hardware. The ray tracing used for the LEGO bricks themselves looks fantastic and very much matches how light shines off of a real LEGO piece. The fact that this holds up for the environment itself is even more impressive. Audio-wise, LEGO 2K Drive hits hard in every way — with a killer soundtrack, sound effects that impress in every area, and solid voice work. The soundtrack is mixed up a lot based on the venue, so the southwest-inspired Big Butte area gets a lot of old Western-style music, while the modern Turbo Acres has a more modern rock style to it. Much like the TT-created LEGO games, the cast blends well together and characters are kept simple but given more depth to work with here due to having so much dialogue compared to not only other LEGO games but racing games in general. The work done with sound effects is also impressive as things like smashing through the environment have a nice thud, while races have fantastic surround sound usage with enemies all around and that comes through nicely in the audio mixing. Other than having vague missions at times to get to story-essential races, LEGO 2K Drive is an incredible time. There’s so much fun to be had that it’s impossible to be bored by anything that goes on and the mission variety is far more of a blessing than a curse — although work does need to be done to explain how to accomplish mission objectives. The racing action itself is top-shelf and a fantastic basis for a long-term series if that works out. The roots of arcade-racing fun are here, with a lot of depth to the gameplay thanks to things like platforming-style jumps enabling more ways to pickup weapons and power-ups. Anyone who wants a racing game they can spend hours at a time with and never run out of things to do will be overjoyed with LEGO 2K Drive. It plays great, is the best-looking LEGO game yet, and has fantastic sound design across the board.”

Gaming Bible scored Lego 2K Drive a 4 out of 5.

“I imagine that LEGO 2K Drive will attract younger players though, so in that regard, the inclusion of microtransactions is more concerning. Beginning in June, LEGO 2K Drive will also launch the first season of their four-season battle pass, containing new vehicles, items, and challenges. This has not yet begun at the time of review so I can’t comment on that front, but clearly, once you’ve completed the main campaign, outside of racing online, LEGO 2K Drive’s longevity rests on microtransactions. That aside, LEGO 2K Drive is, to use a LEGO classic, awesome. The automatic morphing between vehicles is a stroke of genius – keeping races varied and entertaining. Each track offers a new challenge, and the various hubs of Bricklandia are certain to keep you busy for hours on end, all whilst honing your skills at the same time. Topped with LEGO’s signature humor, the story campaign is exactly what you’d hope to find in a LEGO game. LEGO 2K Drive is a classic in the making. Visual Concepts have cruised along the track to victory.”

Vandal scored Lego 2K Drive a 3.8 out of 5.

“The core of LEGO 2K Drive, driving, is as good as we could hope for fun, frenetic, crazy, and this is multiplied in multiplayer. The story mode gives a little more context to these competitions and although not all secondary tests maintain the level, we prefer to see the bottle half full; They are an extra for the main competition. More annoying are those microtransactions that are left over in a full-price game, and that is that the money obtained naturally by the activities will be insufficient to acquire everything we want. All in all, this game is a serious and solid bet of 2K with the LEGO license that brings a lot of content -for single-player and multiplayer-, tools to develop creativity, and above all, exciting races that in the end are what really matter.”

Verdict: Lego 2K Drive Zooming Through!

We’ve played other racing-themed Lego games in the past but seeing that Lego and 2K have formally formed a partnership to deliver something as wonderful as this game is nothing but amazing. With all the creativity that we can run with the combinations of different Lego pieces to make our cars as great as we would want them to be, this 2K game is clearly on a different level. Amazing graphics, an open-world kind of adventure, and fast cars are a perfect combination for this racing game. While we agree with the other Lego 2K Drive review scores, it is a great game. We are rating 2K Lego Drive as a steady 4 out of 5.

