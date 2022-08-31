LEGO Brawls Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Playing with LEGOs has always been about customization and letting your imagination run free. Now, you can do that in LEGO Brawls. Continue reading to learn more about LEGO Brawls, its release date, story, and gameplay.

LEGO Brawls Release Date: September 2, 2022

LEGO Brawl’s release date is on September 2, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

LEGO Brawls Gameplay

Players take control of LEGO minifigures to battle it out on a stage, similar to Smash Brothers. What makes LEGO Brawls different is that the players do not select from a set roster of characters. They can instead create their own minifigures. The head, torso, and legs of the minifigures are changeable. Cosmetics, such as hats, back accessories, and waist accessories are customizable as well. The minifigure’s in-game emotes are also up to the player. This gives the player freedom in choosing what their minifigures look like. Other than appearance, the player is also free to customize the weaponry of their minifigures. This lets them find a weapon that suits their playstyle or aesthetic more.

Speaking of aesthetics, the parts are split into various categories, based on various in-game themes. The themes include categories such as Space, which has laser guns and swords, and various space-related costumes, like aliens or robots. It also include well-known LEGO lines of products, such as Ninjago, which is LEGO’s ninja-inspired theme. This allows the player to use katanas, shurikens, and the like.

The game has various game modes to choose from, with a variety of themed stages available. There are free-for-brawl and battle royale modes for those who want to just go all-out and fight each other. For those that want to have a relatively more relaxing time, there are also co-op control point modes. There is even a mode for collecting the most items in a round. LEGO Brawls has a game mode for every player.

LEGO Brawls Story

Because of the nature of the game, LEGO Brawls does not have a story to speak of. The stories of LEGO Brawl will mostly come from the experiences that players will have while playing the game. Just like how LEGOs offer complete control to the players about their story, LEGO Brawls does the same thing.

