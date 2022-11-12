Published November 12, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense hasn’t been good at all to start the 2022 season, and a big reason for that is because of their lack of a rushing attack. The Buccaneers have picked up just 546 total rushing yards through nine games, and a big reason for those struggles has been due to their top running back Leonard Fournette having no success on the ground this season.

Fournette hasn’t gotten a ton of help, as the Buccaneers offensive line has been awful all season long, and their team is usually playing from behind. But with the Buccaneers looking to push their record back to .500 in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, it sounds like Tampa may try to get rookie running back Rachaad White more involved to provide a spark to their offense.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“One player I’m watching out of Munich — Bucs RB Rachaad White. Could see increased workload out of the backfield. Tampa dead last in NFL with 60.7 rushing yards per game, wants to get going and White hasn’t seen more than eight carries in a game. Bucs really high on the player.”

While White’s presence may be a welcome sight in the Buccaneers offense, fantasy football owners who invested a high draft pick in Fournette likely aren’t happy with this prospect. Fournette has still managed to have some fantasy relevancy thanks to his high volume of rushing attempts and targets in the passing game, but that could change if White finds himself with a bigger role in the offense.

It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers decide to deploy Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White in their Week 10 contest against the Seahawks. Getting the ground game involved could play a huge role in determining whether or not the Bucs can pull out a win in this one, making this a very important call for Tampa Bay.