Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti were seen enjoying an ice cream and iced coffee together in Santa Barbara, California. The 48-year-old actor tried to stay unnoticed by wearing a camo baseball hat, sunglasses, and a face mask. While the 25-year-old Italian model wore black athletic shorts with a white long-sleeve crew neck shirt.

They seemed to be having a serious conversation as they left the ice cream shop, both carrying their treats – a cone for Vittoria Ceretti and an iced latte for Leonardo DiCaprio. After their ice cream stop, they headed to a black car in the parking lot. There were people around them, but it's not clear if they were friends or just people passing by.

Representatives for DiCaprio and Ceretti didn't respond immediately when asked for comments. The status of their relationship, whether dating or casual, remains unknown. Leonardo has been linked to various women recently. Speculation about his rekindled romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid arose when they were seen partying in the Hamptons last month.

Meanwhile, Vittoria Ceretti recently revealed her separation from her husband, DJ Matteo Milleri, in a TikTok video on June 12. The pair tied the knot in 2020 but since December 29, there haven't been any pictures of the brunette model with her 35-year-old New York-born Italian husband, whom she once referred to as “the love of her life.”

The exact timing of Leonardo meeting Ceretti is also unknown. However, they were observed in France in the latter part of May, coinciding with the premiere of his movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the Cannes Film Festival.