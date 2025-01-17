Former Philadelphia Eagles stars Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson have taken on roles as HBCU coaches, and now it seems former Eagles standout LeSean “Shady” McCoy is looking to follow in their footsteps. On the latest episode of the 25/10 Show that he cohosts with Jackson, McCoy made his intentions known that he wanted to be an HBCU coach, specifically at Howard University.

“Oh my God, Howard. You all have a lot of great history and tradition and it would be an honor to accept the head coaching job at Howard University….And I would make sure that them young brothers would be good, disciplined, and be great young men. And we ‘gon win championships! And you don't gotta offer me a lot of money. You feel me? Howard! I'm reaching out once again!”

Howard is not searching for a new coach at the moment, as current head coach Larry Scott guided the team to their first outright MEAC Championship since 2023 and secured a spot in the Celebration Bowl. While the Bison struggled this year, finishing the season 4-8, Scott is set to lead the team in the 2025 season.

But McCoy as an HBCU coach offers an interesting proposition. McCoy was a second-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh and enjoyed a remarkable 12-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-18), Kansas City Chiefs (2019), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020). McCoy, one of the NFL's top players of his era, earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He became the Eagles' all-time leading rusher before joining the Bills, where he helped end their 17-year playoff drought and surpassed 10,000 career rushing yards. McCoy finished his career with Super Bowl wins in back-to-back seasons with the Chiefs and Buccaneers, cementing his legacy.

McCoy could certainly be a splash hire as a coach, leaning on his accomplishments in the NFL and his notoriety as one of the most opinionated personalities on Fox Sports 1 to his advantage to build a competitive team. But, it's clear that more NFL players want to jumpstart their coaching careers at HBCUs. Even Tyreek Hil showed a willingness to become an HBCU head coach once is career is over.

With the ever-changing coaching carousel in college football, you never know who will get their opportunity.