Leslie Jones' new memoir shows a vulnerable side to the comedian's sarcastic demeanor. PEOPLE spoke to Jones about her upcoming memoir “Leslie F—ing Jones” that she was sexually abused as a child.

“I knew I would write a book one day, but I'm kind of glad I did it now, so I can remember some of it,” says Jones. Still, the process of remembering in some cases, was “very emotional,” she began.

She said that she was sexually assaulted when she was about two or three years old. “It was one of my babysitters who messed with me,” she writes per the publication. As for her parents, she is unsure if they knew what happened. Both of her parents are now deceased having died in the early 2000s from heart-related illnesses PEOPLE reports.

“Man I wish I could go back and fight that guy — that little girl couldn’t protect herself,” Jones adds.

While Jones is unsure if her parents were aware of what happened, she said that her father instilled a confidence in her that has continued to help her throughout her life.

“My dad would always say to me, ‘I don't care what they tell you, you can do whatever you want to do as long as you work hard,' Jones recalled. “‘They're going to tell you you're Black, they're going to tell you you're a female, but none of that matters.'”

Leslie Jones got her big break when she began on NBC's “Saturday Night Live.” She was on the comedy sketch show from 2014 to 2019.

“I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years,” Jones wrote to her coworkers upon her exit. “Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart!!”

The comedian continued: “To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you. I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!”

“Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!!” she ended the Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B18q5wMnUZ7/

She has since had a comedy special with Netflix, and has starred in “Coming 2 America,” “BMF,” and more.

Jones has yet announced a release date for “Leslie F—ing Jones.”