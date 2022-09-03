‘Let’s be honest about it’: Steve Young drops Trey Lance bombshell ahead of first season as starting QB

Former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Steve Young recently revealed his thoughts on both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. He got brutally honest on Lance’s chances of succeeding in San Francisco with the 49ers, per Yahoo Sports. But his comments were not targeted at Trey Lance’s ability. Rather, they were targeted at playing quarterback for the 49ers.

“It’s the most difficult, it’s beyond. It’s not otherworldly, because you can do it, but it is a nearly impossible job. Let’s be honest about it, and it’s been proven by the number of people who have been able to do it effectively. You can count on two hands in the last 10 years,” Young said about prior 49ers quarterbacks. “This is a nearly impossible job in a nearly impossible city to do it, and that’s a fact.”

There is no question that there will be pressure on Trey Lance to perform in his first season replacing Jimmy Garoppolo. But Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers staff seem to trust him. However, keeping Garoppolo in the fold will lead to numerous rumors throughout the year.

Steve Young later commented on the pressure for Lance in his first 49ers season as a starting QB.

“When I say he’s ‘awesomely raw,’ that’s the truth,” Young said “If you’re not ready to watch Trey — he has 500 hurdles to go over, 50 filters to go through, and you’re going to be part of it. You’ll boo him, and you’ll have to go through that filter. You’ll have to lose a big game on the road, [Lance throws] an interception at the end of the game and rewrites himself from that. There’s all kinds of stuff that he’s going to have to do, and we have to admit it’s nearly impossible. For everybody. So yeah, let’s go. Let’s do this.”

Trey Lance will do his best to lead the 49ers back to the playoffs this season.