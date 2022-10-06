Le’Veon Bell making pro boxing debut against former UFC star on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva card

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell appears to be fully invested in boxing. On Thursday, it was announced that he will make his professional debut in the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card later this month in Phoenix against ex-UFC standout Uriah Hall.

Le'Veon Bell is set to make his pro boxing debut against MMA star and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall as part of Most Valuable Promotions' Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on SHOWTIME PPV on Sat., Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Bell is coming off an exhibition knockout vs. Adrian Peterson.

Bell already boxed in September in an exhibition match with Adrian Peterson, one of the greatest RBs to ever play in the NFL. Bell put in work against Peterson, knocking him out:

LE'VEON BELL KNOCKS ADRIAN PETERSON OUT pic.twitter.com/ZHUJKHRCB9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 11, 2022

That was a vicious right hook from Le’Veon Bell, leaving Peterson absolutely stunned. This will be a four-round contest on October 29th, with both fighters permitted to be under 200 pounds once fight night rolls around. Hall makes his pro boxing debut here as well.

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is promoting the bout and co-founder Nakisa Bidarian revealed that he’s just as excited for Bell vs. Hall as Paul vs. Silva. Via ESPN:

“I’m just as excited to watch Hall versus Bell as I am for Paul versus Silva,” Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said. “You have a legitimate top-10 MMA striker versus a world-class athlete who has proven he has true boxing skills and knockout power. This fight elevates our pay-per-view to a new level and these guys will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable fight for the fans in the stands and those tuning in.”

Le’Veon Bell decided to pursue his boxing career instead of finding another opportunity in the NFL this season. He also sounds very confident about winning this fight:

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them I want in and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said. “Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

We’ll see what happens October 29th.