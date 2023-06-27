Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from touring. His mental and physical health comes first, and he wanted some time to step away from touring to take care of himself. This comes after his Glastonbury performances where he struggled to finish his set. The singer took to Instagram to share “the most difficult decision of [his] life,” per People.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come,” he continued.

The singer then expressed his gratitude to be able to take time away when other can't. He also shared his thanks to his supporters “and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever.”

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” he concluded. “Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x.”

Lewis Capaldi has been open about his struggles with anxiety, and in September 2022, he revealed he’d been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.