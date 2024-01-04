The Lessons in Chemistry star wondered if he was right for the part.

Lessons in Chemistry star Lewis Pullman didn't audition for the role of Calvin Evans in the Apple TV+ series.

He recently discussed the role and numerous other things in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Lewis Pullman didn't audition for Lessons in Chemistry role

The show Lessons in Chemistry is based on Bonnie Garmus' 2022 novel about a chemist named Elizabeth Zott. In the show version, Zott is played by Brie Larson.

What's surprising is Pullman didn't audition for the part, which led to some anxiety about playing Calvin.

“I actually didn't audition for this, which is scary,” he said. “If you don't audition, you wonder, ‘Gosh, what are they imagining that I'm going to do?' Like, ‘Holy shit, I hope your confidence in me is correct.'”

The actor had some insight into taking on a part based on a best-selling novel.

“There's a danger and a beauty of adapting a novel,” he said. “People fall in love with these books, and everything about them becomes important [to those people].”

Luckily, it worked out well. He ended up being the perfect person for the part. And it's led to him being able to be a bit more picky on parts he plays.

“I think it isn't until recently that I've started to be able to have the privilege to be more specific about the direction I lean win with my acting roles,” the actor said. “For so long you take what you can get. I was lucky that what I was getting was interesting and was alongside incredible people. But I do feel I was stuck in this world of being the more nervous, meek, shy guy. I can relate to that because I grew up like that. But I've also grown out of that, so I wanted to break out of that and be able to explore characters of roles that scare me.

Check out Lewis Pullman in Lesson in Chemistry, which is streaming now on Apple TV+.