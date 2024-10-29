Fans of Liam Payne can rejoice as the former One Direction member’s first posthumous single, “Do No Wrong,” is set to release on Friday, November 1, Billboard reports. Following Payne’s tragic passing at age 31 on October 16, Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds shared this emotional announcement on social media, expressing his hopes that the track would resonate deeply with listeners. “I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on October 28. The heartfelt tribute underscores the profound impact Payne had not only on his fans but also on those closest to him, including his sister, Ruth, and his son, Bear.

Pounds reflected on Payne’s spirit, wishing for the song to eclipse any negative memories surrounding his death. In the announcement, he shared a clip from a recent studio session where he and Payne discussed potential collaborators, hinting at ambitious plans for the project, including a shoutout to Chris Brown. This glimpse into the creative process captures the camaraderie and shared vision that characterized their working relationship. With this release, fans can expect to experience the raw talent and emotional depth that defined Payne’s artistry.

Remembering a Legacy of Musical Excellence

Liam Payne first gained fame as part of the iconic boyband One Direction, joining forces with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson in 2010. Together, they dominated charts worldwide, with four of their albums reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and their final release landing at No. 2. After One Direction’s hiatus in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo journey, debuting with the hit single “Strip That Down,” featuring Quavo, which climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the Pop Airplay chart for two weeks in 2017.

Payne’s solo career continued to flourish, with his first album, LP1, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart in December 2019. He left his mark with singles like “Get Low,” “Bedroom Floor,” and “Familiar,” showcasing his versatility as an artist. Before his untimely death, his last music release was the single “Teardrops” in March.

Payne’s passing followed a tragic incident where he fell from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Reports indicate that a partial autopsy revealed multiple substances in his system at the time of his death. As fans prepare for the release of “Do No Wrong,” they also remember the legacy of a talented musician, devoted father, and beloved friend whose impact will echo in the hearts of many for years to come.