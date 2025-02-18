Fresh off of his All-Star Weekend debut, LiAngelo Ball is clearing up allegations from his ex-girlfriend.

The “Tweaker” rapper finally spoke out amid the drama surrounding himself, his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris, and his new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole. Gelo responded to Hollywood Unlocked's post that featured a photo of his daughter LaNiyah, born in December 2024.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote.

He also shares a son with Mudarris named LaVelo who was born in July 2023.

Mudarris responded to her ex via the comment section on TheShadeRoom about their situation.

“To clarify- we DO NOT care you left me, it’s the way you DID it, blatantly disrespecting the mother of your 2 kids, not caring about my mental health while I’m caring for OUR KIDS- or my postpartum,” the reality TV star wrote. “In the last 3 weeks since we separated you have tried to see them twice, why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me, but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me. My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on, I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know.

Mudarris shared that Gelo allegedly has not tried to contact her or his kids since he left their home.

“Mind you since you left, I’m the one who reached out to YOU to FaceTime them, you haven’t text or called one time asking how they are in 3 weeks,” Mudarris claims. “Make it make sense! Also, I’ve offered for you to come here and I would leave you chose not to. To me that is some sort of abandonment so take it how you want. Especially since you’ve been in these kids life since the day they were born.”

In speaking with TheShadeRoom, she is looking to move on despite the timing of her just welcoming a child pains her.

“We will coparent as peacefully as possible. And I told him if he was unhappy I wish he told me but who just walks out on their kids like we don’t exist, it’s just so sad and hurtful…” Mudarris told TSR on Feb. 8.

She added, “And to throw it in my face with this new girl is actually so sick. I’m going through postpartum it’s beyond hurtful.”

How Did The Drama Unfold Between Nikki Mudarris And LiAngelo Ball?

The rising rapper and reality TV star made headlines last weekend after Mudarris posted a message on her social media stating that Gelo allegedly got another woman pregnant and left her and the kids.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began in a since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

Gelo's new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, clapped back and said that Mudarris doesn’t have her two kids “half the time,” adding that the former G League player has moved on and she should stop “playing victim.”

In response, Gelo confirmed he and Rashida Nicole's relationship with a photo on his Instagram Story as well as a post from the Wild n' Out star on Valentine's Day. The new couple has not confirmed that they are expecting a new child.