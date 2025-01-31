LiAngelo Ball is responding to Cam'ron's viral talk show episode of him critiquing the athlete's viral hit “Tweaker” in his first-ever interview.

Gelo who plays for the G League, (the minor league associated with the NBA), has amassed new fans since the debut of his song “Tweaker” earlier this month. Oftentimes with success, there comes some hate which has resulted in a back-and-forth between the rappers.

Cam'ron has not been shy about throwing shade towards Gelo since he plays for the G League unlike his brothers LaMelo and LaVar who are in the NBA.

“He ain’t NBA good,” Cam'ron said on his show It Is What It Is, that he co-hosts with Ma$e, before pretending to speak on a hypothetical conversation between the brothers. “We tried, we did everything we could. We gotta tryout in China for you, that’s all we got.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It Is What It Is (@itiswhatitis_talk)

Gelo fired back claiming that he only could “remember” one hit track from the veteran rapper.

“‘Suck It Or Not’ with Lil Wayne, that’s all I remember from you,” the athlete said on his podcast What an Experience he co-hosts with his brother Lonzo and friends DMO, and Anthony Salazar. “You don’t know my story like that. To say, ‘Oh, he got a tryout in China,’ you don’t know what I did in the G League, boy. I’m out here hooping.”

Cam’ron responded on It Is What It Is, saying: “I only know you ’cause your father’s a great marketer, n****. I wouldn’t know you if it wasn’t for LaVar Ball.”

The athlete doesn't seem too bothered by his remarks but he did want to clarify his comments.

“Elder folks like to say a whole lot of nothing sometimes. I ain’t really got no problem with him. Cam’ron can hate me, I’ll wake up the same tomorrow. I’m really not tripping on none of that. At the end of the day, I’m good. Bro putting words in my mouth,” he said on his podcast.

“I ain’t say ‘Suck It or Not’ the only song I heard or whatnot — that’s just the song that came to my mind,” he clarified. But anyways, since you wanna talk about all the rap sh** and I’m not good and I’m not this and I’m not that, I’ve never talked to someone and you’ve been in [their] top five, top 10, bro. I’ve never heard your name in no rap convo.”

LiAngelo Ball Claims He's “Colder” Than Cam'ron

Cam'ron's legacy in hip-hop does not scare LiAngelo and admitted that he believes that he's a “colder” rapper than the Harlem native in his first interview since the release of “Tweaker.” In conversation with Speedy Norman on 360 with Speedy, Gelo spoke about how he deals with beefs.

“I don’t deal with it,” he said. “That don’t bother me, bro. I’ll just address it. I ain’t finna get punked for nothing. Like, dawg, what is you saying? They don’t know me at all. I don’t know Cam’ron, bro. I think I rap colder than him. Basketball, colder than them n*****. I’m not over here like, ‘Dang, he said I can’t do this.’ I knew this shit was coming. I just be keeping it cool.”

Gelo paid his respects to Cam'ron calling him a legend but he added that, “I’m feeling like I’m up there in my music.”

Despite what Cam'ron might think, GELO is not going anywhere. The athlete inked a deal with Def Jam Records earlier this month confirming that there will be more music on the way.