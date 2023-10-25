Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars Now Available with GTA+

In a move to enrich the offering of its premium gaming service, Rockstar Games has announced the addition of two classic titles, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, to the GTA+ lineup. Available immediately for members, these games can be downloaded on compatible iOS and Android devices, providing players with an enhanced mobile gaming experience.

Gamers familiar with the gritty streets of Liberty City and the intense action of Chinatown Wars can now revisit these iconic worlds with improved graphics and optimized gameplay tailored for mobile devices. Upon downloading the titles from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, players will be granted a 30-minute free trial. Following this, they have the choice to purchase the full game. However, for GTA+ Members, the deal is even sweeter. By simply logging in with their Rockstar Games Social Club account that's connected to their console and has an active GTA+ Membership, members can unlock full game access without any additional purchase.

This update aligns with Rockstar's commitment to offering its GTA+ Members an ever-expanding library of classic titles. Alongside the newly added games, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition remains available, giving players the chance to experience three of the most iconic stories in the Grand Theft Auto saga on next-generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For those unfamiliar, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories takes players to the crime-ridden streets of Liberty City where they'll navigate the treacherous path of mob conspiracies, street gangs, and political corruption. In contrast, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars offers an intense, action-packed story set in the midst of a gang war in Liberty City, with players taking on the role of Huang Lee, a young Triad who must navigate the dangers of the criminal underworld.

The inclusion of these titles to GTA+ offers not just nostalgia but also an opportunity for new players to delve into the rich history of the Grand Theft Auto series. With the added advantage of mobile compatibility, these games are expected to reach a broader audience, from long-time fans eager to relive their favorite moments to newcomers curious about the roots of this iconic series.

As Rockstar Games continues to expand its portfolio on GTA+, members can expect a rotating assortment of titles in the Games Included With GTA+ library. It's clear that the company aims to ensure the service offers value with a blend of classic titles and newer releases. The inclusion of Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars, alongside The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, further cements GTA+'s position as a premier gaming service for fans of the Grand Theft Auto series.

However, it's worth noting that these games, like all titles in the GTA+ library, will be available for a limited time. As part of the rotating selection, games will come and go, ensuring a fresh mix of content for members. Players are therefore encouraged to dive into these stories while they remain featured.