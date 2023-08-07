Liberty football freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd has passed away. He was just 19 years old.

The school did not disclose the cause of Boyd's death. Liberty football released a statement on Boyd's passing on Sunday, per Yahoo! Sports' Jason Owens.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community, and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly,” the statement reads.

Tajh Boyd passed away just two weeks short of his 20th birthday. He majored in interdisciplinary studies and wanted to become a computer science engineer someday, per his Liberty football bio.

Boyd was a three-star recruit who graduated from Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, VA. With Tajh Boyd powering the offensive line, Oscar F. Smith football won two straight state titles.

Boyd's high school also issued a statement on his death this weekend.

“He was known affectionately as ‘Big Baby.' He will be greatly remembered and missed,” the statement reads.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boyd's impressive play in the trenches earned him offers from Bowling Green. Buffalo, Campbell, Duke, Jackson State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and several other football programs. He eventually decided to remain in-state and commit to Liberty football.

Boyd singled out the school's impressive facilities, coaching staff, academics, atmosphere, and faith-driven curriculum as the reasons why he chose the program.

Boyd's shocking death coincided with Liberty football's first year in Conference USA and Jamey Chadwell's first year as their head coach.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh Boyd and his family during this difficult time.