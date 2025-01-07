Courtney Vandersloot has played for two WNBA teams in her career, the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty, and she's won championships in both cities.

The veteran point guard, coming off a 2024 WNBA title with the Liberty, is now a free agent, and at 35 years old, is unsure of where she will play next summer.

“I'm gonna go through free agency and see where the best opportunity is for me and my family,” she said on Tuesday during a media availability for Unrivaled.

Vandersloot then outlined her priorities, coming off a season in which she transitioned to the bench during the Liberty's playoff run.

“I want to be valued, I want to be competitive,” she continued. “I want the ball in my hands and be able to create the way I think I can and just be in a place that’s comfortable.”

That's not necessarily a bad sign for Liberty fans hoping to see Vandersloot return to Brooklyn. She seemed to embrace her role coming off the bench during the playoffs — a move head coach Sandy Brondello made because she wanted multiple ball handlers on the floor at all times.

“Just having the discussion, I had to trust Sloot wasn’t going to think about [coming off the bench]. It was going to help us with our best lineups at all times,” Brondello said at the start of the playoffs. “She wants to win. And that shows a lot about her mentality — whatever’s best for the team is best for her.”

The Liberty have holes to fill headed into 2025

If the Liberty manage to retain Vandersloot, it would go a long way toward ensuring the team enters next season with the same level of depth it had in 2024. The team has already lost Kayla Thornton to the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft, while Jonquel Jones joins Vandersloot on the list of free agents.

Jones (14.2 points, 9.0 rebounds per game) will be the Liberty's first priority in terms of current players in free agency. As she should be. Bringing her back would solidify a dominant starting five that also includes Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

But the Liberty had a dominant starting five two years ago as well, and came up short in the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces. New York entered 2024 with the goal of building a deeper and more dynamic team. In addition to bringing back Thornton last year, they acquired Kennedy Burke and rookie Leonie Fiebich, who eventually played her way into the starting lineup. It gave the team options and allowed them to weather injuries in a season with few off-days because of the 2024 Olympics.

If Vandersloot doesn't return, the Liberty will need to find someone to fill her shoes.