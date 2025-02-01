The New York Liberty are returning a key player off their bench from this past year's championship squad. After winning its first title in franchise history, New York was just hit with the loss of starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot. Fortunately, the franchise is bringing back the elite trio of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu.

And those three are not the only players returning from the 2024 squad. The Liberty just announced that forward Kennedy Burke is returning. The former UCLA standout was part of New York's nine-woman rotation and will look to be a key contributor in 2025.

The Liberty are trying to start a new dynasty in the WNBA

New York got over a massive hump during the 2024 season. After losing in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, the Liberty got their revenge over the two-time defending champs. Head coach Sandy Brondello's team eliminated Las Vegas in the semifinals to eventually face runner-up Minnesota.

While Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart were the headline stars for this squad for much of last year, Jonquel Jones took the reigns in the Finals. The five-time All-Star was New York's most consistent player and won her first WNBA Finals MVP in the process. Now comes the hard part. The Liberty enter 2025 as the hunted instead of the hunter. And the primary team looking for revenge will be vying for its third title in four years.

The Las Vegas Aces have undergone several changes this offseason. The standout move, of course, was the blockbuster trade involving Jewel Loyd and Kelsey Plum. To this point, the Liberty has not made any significant moves aside from losing Courtney Vandersloot. However, much of New York's core is in its prime, meaning that this roster is not done competing for championships anytime soon.

Overall, Kennedy Burke's return is good news for this franchise after a historic season. At 6'1, Burke brings a defensive versatility that is crucial for this team against the top talents in the WNBA. The expectations for the Liberty heading into 2025 do not change. It's title or bust. Those are the standards for a team with this kind of roster, and the players and coaches in New York wouldn't want it any other way.