The New York Liberty lost the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces 3-1 after the Aces won Game 4 70-69. The Aces took the first two games of the series, but the Liberty won Game 3, giving them hope they could come back and take the title. Ultimately, they fell short. The series as a whole was particularly tough on Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu, who dealt with a hip injury and nausea during the Finals.

A day after the game, Ionescu explained what led to her throwing up during Game 4 of the Finals. The incident came during a timeout and she managed to return to the game shortly after.

“I was just feeling like I was about to throw up and called for a garbage can. Yeah, I don’t know maybe the emotions of the game, everything going on. Just wasn’t feeling great,” via Khristina Williams.

Ionsecu also dealt with a hip injury during the series, which she sustained in the final game of the Liberty's semifinal win over the Connecticut Sun.

“I had to get an injection just to be able to play in the first two Vegas games. Obviously, not ideal, but it happens,” via Myles Ehrlich.

Despite the injury, Sabrina Ionescu clarified that these are not excuses for why the Liberty lost. The loss was devastating for the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick out of Oregon, who made the first WNBA Finals appearance of her career. During the postseason run, Ionescu averaged 35.1 minutes per game, 13.7 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game.