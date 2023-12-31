Oregon will take on Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. It will be a clash between two of the best offenses in the nation.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is the last bowl game to take place before the College Football Playoff begins. This year, Liberty will take on Oregon in one of the biggest games of the New Year's Six schedule. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl?

The Fiesta Bowl is in Glendale, Arizona, and plays at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 1.

How to watch Liberty vs. Oregon

The Fiesta Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN. It will also be on ESPNU. You can also watch a live stream of the game with fuboTV.

Date: Monday, Jan 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Oregon -17.5 | O/U 67.5

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl storylines

As has most teams, Oregon has been hit hard by bowl game opt-outs. Luckily, they will have their superstar quarterback in the Fiesta Bowl. Bo Nix was a Heisman candidate due to his 4,125 passing yards and 46 total touchdowns.

“It's really important [to finish what you started],” Nix said when asked about playing in the Fiesta Bowl. “You know that's why I am playing in the game. You know you get a full season, and you're not promised games, and so to be able to play in a game like this with this magnitude, it's an honor, and I'm going to make the most of it.”

Unfortunately, Nix will be without his top target. Troy Franklin had 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, but he has decided to opt out of this game in preparation of the NFL Draft. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Popo Aumavae are other important players on the Ducks' roster who will not be playing.

Even without some key players, Oregon is still the heavy favorite. Nix is that special of a player, and his Ducks scored 44.2 points per game this season, ranking second-most in the nation.

Liberty is not a surefire win for the Ducks, though, despite what the odds might suggest. The Flames' offense is just as potent as Oregon's, as Liberty scores 40.8 points per game. Liberty also hasn't lost a game yet this season, as the Conference USA team is 13-0.

Kaidon Salter threw for 2,750 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. He was also one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the nation, as he had 1,064 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. His lead running back, Quinton Cooley, added 1,322 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Oregon is expected to win this game because they are the bigger school in the bigger conference, but all Liberty has done this year is win. They haven't had a chance to prove themselves at the highest levels yet, but the Flames will have a chance to do so against Oregon. Both teams are uber-talented, and this game is sure to be a high-scoring affair.

Fiesta Bowl history

The Fiesta Bowl is the youngest of the New Year's Six bowl games, but it has quickly established itself as one of the most prestigious bowl games out there. It was first played in 1971. Before being located at State Farm Stadium, the game's venue was Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

A number of sponsors have sponsored the game prior to Vrbo. These sponsors include Sunkist, IBM, Tostitos, Vizio, BattleFrog, and PlayStation.

The Fiesta Bowl originally gave an automatic bid to the Western Athletic Conference champion. This occurred from 1971-78. The Big 12 also had an automatic bid from 1997-2013. The Fiesta Bowl is now one of the bowl games to host College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.