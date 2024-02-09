The latest Library of Ruina trailer showcased its all-new Japanese voice cast for its console re-release this year!

Library of Ruina Japanese voice actors

The new Japanese voice-over was featured in the story footage video titled “Visit.”

Angela – Ikumi Hasegawa

Ikumi Hasegawa voices Angela in the Library of Ruina Japanese voice-over. She has a lot of notable roles across anima and video games, including Kita Ikuyo from Bocchi the Rock!, Vladilena Milizé from 86, and Arcueid Brunestud from Tsukihime.

Roland – Shunsuke Takeuchi

Roland is brought to life by Shunsuke Takeuchi, who was also the voice of Producer from The iDOLM@STER Cinderella franchise, Einar from Vinland Saga, Juuza Hyoudo in A3!, and Revolver from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.

Apart from his voice acting career, he is also in a musical duo named Amadeus along with rapper Lotus Juice.

Malkuth – Natsumi Takamori

The librarian of the Floor of History, Malkuth, is voiced by Natsumi Takamori. Her previous roles include Miku Maekawa from The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls, Mei Misaki from Another, Ellery Himeyuri from Tantei Opera Milky Holmes, and Kaori from Princess Connect! Re:Dive.

Yesod – Shinya Takahashi

Experienced voice actor Shinya Takahashi voices Yesod. The shows that he’s credited for over his voice acting career of over a decade include Kenshirou from DD Hokuto no Ken, Another, Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, and The Boy and the Beast.

Hod – Yurina Amami

A relatively newer voice actress Yurina Amami will be providing the voice of Hod for the Library of Ruina Japanese voice-over.

her notable roles include Es from MILGRAM, Ema from Isekai was Smartphone to Tomo ni, and Migu from Ishuzoku Reviewers.

Netzach – Junpei Baba

Another newer voice talent Junpei Baba joins the cast as Netzach, the Patron Librarian of the Floor of Art.

Other Library of Ruina Voice Actors

Here are more of the Library of Ruina Japanese cast: