In Lies of P, players can equip a Legion Arm alongside their weapon. These Legion Arms have various effects, so players like you may have difficulty choosing which of them to equip. As such, this Legion Arm tier list should help you pick which one to use based on their pros and cons.

Lies of P Legion Arm Tier List

There are a total of eight Legion Arms available in the game. Most of them are offensive Legion Arms, while the others offer some form of utility. While it may seem easy to make a definite Tier List for them, it's actually not for a simple reason: the player can upgrade their Legion Arm. That means that Legion Arms that are horrible at first may become exceptional after receiving all their upgrades. As such, we will be making two tier lists in this guide: one for their base forms, and another for their fully upgraded forms. Without further ado, let's dive into it.

Base Form Legion Arm Tier List

S-Tier Puppet String A-Tier Aegis, Pandemonium, Left Arm of Steel B- Tier Falcon Eyes, Flamberge, Deus Ex Machina C-Tier Fulminis

S-Tier: Legion Arms that you can use straight from the box. Useful in a lot of situations.

Puppet String: The puppet string is useful in isolating enemies from a group. By keeping your distance, and pulling an enemy in the group toward you, it makes it easier to kill them one by one. In the opposite direction, you can also use the Puppet String to pull yourself towards the enemy, which allows you to quickly reposition to their position. This is useful in crossing big gaps, or to just get away from certain locations.

A-Tier: Legion Arms that are useful, but have some downsides to them.

Aegis: If you are not a big fan of dodging, and would rather just tank attacks, then the Aegis is for you. It's a shield with a twist. Much like the reactive armor used in tanks, the Aegis has an explosive that triggers upon receiving an enemy attack. This damages the attacking enemy, which is a nice plus. The only downside is that the explosive effect only applies to the first attack. You can keep the shield up to keep defending. However, it will not explode until you put the shield down, and bring it up again.

Pandemonium: Pandemonium shoots a sticky acidic substance that damages enemies who step on it. This is good for situations where the player finds themselves facing off against multiple enemies at once. The downside is that players will have to do some maneuvering if they want the enemy to stay on the goo. Otherwise, they will just walk away from the goo.

Left Arm of Steel: The Left Arm of Steel is the default Legion Arm that players get when starting Lies of P. While the punches you can do with the Legion Arm deal decent damage, its primary advantage is its weight. It affects you the least out of all of the Legion Arms, so it allows some flexibility with your weapon builds.

B-Tier: Legion Arms that have some situational use, but are otherwise not as good as those above it.

Falcon Eyes: The Falcon Eyes shoots an armor-piercing shell that explodes after a short time. This has some range to it, making it good for dispatching enemies from a distance. The only problem is that priming and aiming this weapon takes some time. Not only that, but you can't use it when there are multiple enemies nearby as it leaves you vulnerable to attack while aiming.

Flamberge: Having a flamethrower is good when there are multiple enemies to attack at the same time. However, you need to keep them in front of you at all times. Not only that but your movement speed is slightly lowered while using this Legion Arm. Thanks to that, you can easily get overwhelmed if the enemies catch up to you or attack you from the side.

Deus Ex Machina: The mines that the player places are strong, and they explode almost immediately after detecting an enemy. The downside is that you only have access to one mine at a time in the beginning. The installation time also takes a while, so you can't use it in the heat of battle. It is also heavy, so you will need to adjust your weapon equips if you want to stay light.

C-Tier: Any of the Legion Arms in the above tiers are preferable to this one.

Fulminis: While an explosion of electricity sounds like a great thing, this weapon has two glaring weaknesses. The first is that the weapon takes a while to charge up. The second is that you can't move while charging it. When combining these two weaknesses together, you're left with a weapon that takes a while to charge up, while also leaving you vulnerable to enemy attacks. Might as well just use our main hand to attack enemies directly.

Max Upgraded Legion Arm Tier List

S-Tier Puppet String, Falcon Eyes, Aegis A-Tier Pandemonium, Deus Ex Machina B- Tier Flamberge C-Tier Fulminis Left Arm Of Steel Left Arm of Steel

S-Tier: Legion Arms that can carry you in a lot of situations, have a lot of uses and have little to no weaknesses.

Puppet String: While it was already strong to begin with, the Puppet String only gets stronger with the upgrades. Having max upgrades allows you to track enemies, as well as dodge to the sides upon a successful hit. Its biggest strength, however, comes from its last upgrade. It allows you to carry out a heavy attack on your enemy after pulling them towards you or going to them. This is especially good in boss fights, as you will likely be keeping your distance in most of them to dodge attacks. After the boss does its combo, you can then use the Puppet String to close the distance and deal a devastating blow to the enemy.

Falcon Eyes: While originally in B-Tier in its base form, the Falcon Eyes upgrades make it a force to be reckoned with. At max upgrade, you don't even have to aim it anymore. Just dodge to the side, and it will immediately shoot at the nearest enemy. Not only that, but it also allows you to shoot two shells at a time. That, combined with its bigger explosion range, will easily deal a lot of damage to your enemy, or enemies if used in a crowd.

Aegis: Upgrading the Aegis to max adds three functions to it that make it way better than its base form. The first is that you can now attack while the Aegis is up, similar to how players can use spears behind shields in Dark Souls. This gives you some protection while allowing you to attack enemies. The second is that you can parry attacks, allowing you to follow up with your own. The last is that when you perform a Guard Counter, you can charge up your Aegis to deal a powerful counterattack. This Legion Arm is especially good for players who like to do parries and Guard Counters, as it actively rewards you for doing so. Even if you don't, it's still a good defensive Legion Arm.

A-Tier: Legion Arms that are good, but require some special playstyle to fully carry out their potential.

Pandemonium: Upgrading this Legion Arm to max allows you to change the direction of the goo, as well as increase its range upon charging. Additionally, the goo causes an Acid Explosion once the pool expires, dealing a lot of damage to enemies still standing in it. This is good for dealing with a crowd of enemies, as the explosion can easily finish off any enemy still standing in the goo. The downside is that players will have to keep the enemies in the goo to maximize the damage. They'll have to stay close to the goo, or the explosion will be useless.

Deus Ex Machina: Upgrading the Deus Ex Machina to max allows you to place more mines. Not only that, but it also increases the detonation and explosion range, as well as its damage. Placing multiple mines in the same location can make quick work of a crowd of enemies. However, it still takes a while to plant the mines, and you will have to bring enemies to them. Using the Deus Ex Machina requires some planning in advance to use properly.

B-Tier: Legion Arms that are good for certain situations, but not as good as those in higher tiers

Flamberge: Upgrading the Flamberge to max increases its range, and the damage it deals, and even causes an explosion after firing for some time. While this may seem strong, it still has its downsides. The biggest is that the enemies have to stay in front of the player. The Flamberge cannot harm enemies to your side or back, so it's useless if you're surrounded. Another downside is that you can't use your weapon while using the Flamberge, unlike with the Pandemonium. This makes it so that you have to rely on Flamberge to kill the enemies you are facing.

C-Tier: Easily outshined by any of the Legion Arms above

Fulminis: When one of your upgrades is the ability to move while using your Legion Arm, you just now that your Legion Arm is problematic. Although the Fulminis does fix some of its glaring problems in its base form, like the movement, it's still not enough. The max upgrade only increases the time you have to spend charging the weapon, and although it deals damage to nearby enemies while charging, it's not enough to make up for the weapon's long charge time that leaves you vulnerable when facing multiple enemies.

Left Arm Of Steel: A Tier for the Left Arm Of Steel

Unlike the other Legion Arms in Lies of P, the Left Arm Of Steel cannot be upgraded. What you get from the start of the game is what you will have at the end of the game. It still retains the strengths mentioned above, such as the lightweight and decent punch damage, but other than that, there's really nothing else.

That's it for our Tier List of which Legion Arm to use in Lies of P. Lies of P is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam. We also have guides for the Lies of P Endings, as well as the Records Locations, which you will need for the endings.