The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to avoid a 3-1 hole against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday evening at Amalia Arena as the two teams meet for a critical Game 4. The Bolts lost a heartbreaker on Saturday by a score of 4-3, with Morgan Reilly scoring the overtime winner for the visitors. There is one huge question a lot of fans will have here, though. Is Brayden Point playing in Game 4 vs Maple Leafs?

Brayden Point Injury Status vs Maple Leafs

Point took a nasty hit from Reilly in Game 3 but as reported by Pierre LeBrun, head coach Jon Cooper expects his superstar to suit up, even though he’s currently listed as a game-time decision. For reference, here is the hit:

Brayden Point takes a scary hit from Morgan Rielly…@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/4IQDJ1mOfA — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 23, 2023

As you can see, Point went flying into the boards head first and ultimately left the ice briefly before returning to the game. Drama ensued right after Point hit the ice, with Nikita Kucherov coming in and taking down Reilly. Steven Stamkos and Auston Matthews even proceeded to drop the gloves, too.

Point is obviously a massive part of the Lightning offense, having already scored twice and tallied an assist in the playoffs against Toronto. He finished the regular season with 51 goals and 44 assists for a total of 95 points in 82 games.

Tampa has their backs up against the wall Monday because heading back to Toronto with their season on the line is bad news.

So to answer the question, is Brayden Point playing tonight? It looks likely.